The rookie had eight goals and 20 points in 30 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before being called off on Friday

WASHINGTON – Three little words could help Morgan Frost stay with the flyers this time.

The Flyers rookie center, which was called early in the season and then dropped off, knows exactly what to do to stay in the NHL.

“Move my feet.”

Of course, it’s a bit more complex, but the whole point is that Frost is aware that he has to make every game to stay at that level.

Frost, who grew up on Friday to conjure up a battered Joel Farabee (flu), hopes that he will be able to hold out for a while, especially during this distance race when the Flyers try to secure a playoff bid.

“It makes sure I race more,” he said before the game at the Capital One Arena on Saturday night. “Make sure I move my feet. I’m just busy playing the puck.

“Gordo (phantoms coach Scott Gordon) mentioned to me when I was engaged. I get more chances of touching the puck and that is what I want. In general I just want to make sure that I am engaged . “

Frost was originally called up on November 19 and caused a sensation in his first two NHL games.

But then he was scoreless in the next 16 games and sent back to the Phantoms during the Flyers’ vacation trip to California.

Disappointed?

“A little bit straight away, but then I think you feel good when you realize that it’s still pro hockey,” he said. “It’s still very difficult down there (in Allentown).

“Sometimes you don’t have that much space. I’m happy to be able to play pro hockey as a rookie, so of course you want to be in the NHL, but it’s not the worst thing to be in the AHL.”

With the Phantoms he has eight goals and 20 points in 30 games.

He took part in the AHL All-Star Game, so things went in the right direction.

Gordon’s instruction was helpful.

“I think he has a good idea of ​​what each player has to do to advance to the next level,” said Frost. “I think he speaks to everyone. He communicates with what he wants. “

Against the caps, Frost should center a line between James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Pitlick.

“Day after day for now,” said Frost, considering his plans to stay nearby on Farabee’s return. “You don’t try to think too much about the stuff. Play the game tonight and think about it tomorrow. “

Vigneault said Frost was fine and Gordon pointed out that more consistency was needed.

“Speaking to (CEO Chuck Fletcher), I felt we needed help with one of our Powerplay units,” said Vigneault. “He is an experienced player with a taste of the NHL.

“His name has come. The fact that he has been here before and knows a little about what we are trying to do in the power game could help us. “

If Frost can hold out, this may be a bonus.

“I hope he plays well tonight,” said Vigneault. “The whole team is a kind of single game mentality that you have to have at this time of year.

“He should be excited. It should bring energy into play tonight. “

Farabee improves

Vigneault reported that Farabee had a “good day” on Saturday and gained some weight. He left the door open for Monday against Florida.

“He started eating again, which is a good sign,” said Vigneault. “I expect him to skate tomorrow and we’ll see how he feels on Monday.

The goalkeeper Carter Hart will skate on Sunday and he thinks it is possible to start against the Panthers.

Gostisbehere takes time to condition

Gostisbehere was scratched against the capitals. Vigneault indicated that the defender may have come back from knee surgery a little early, which could have resulted in some training frustration on Friday.

“I felt we hadn’t given him enough time to practice, condition and reset after the last game because of his injury,” said the coach.

Vigneault said this was not a setback and Ghost could be ready for Florida.

Giroux on the wing again

Claude Giroux’s experiment in the center was suspended for at least one game when “G” with Sean Couturier in the center and Jake Voracek in the right wing returned to the left wing.

Giroux tried to end a career-high-binding 13-game series without a goal.

