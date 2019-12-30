advertisement

The airplanes needed the roster to return Michael Raffl

ANAHEIM – Morgan Frost’s NHL career started promisingly when the newcomer scored in his first two games, but then reality started.

In the next 16 games, Frost scored no more goals and managed only four assists.

advertisement

Before Sunday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Frost was brought back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to make room on the list for Michael Raffl (broken pinky) to return.

Frost was obviously disappointed and declined to speak to the media before the game at the Honda Center.

Coach Alain Vigneault said Frost had made some promises during his tenure, which began with goals in Florida on November 19 and Carolina two nights later.

“When we talked to (General Manager) Chuck (Fletcher) about Frosty and his game and development, we thought the best thing for him was to go to Lehigh Valley,” said Vigneault.

“He’s going to get a little more ice age. We feel we have good prospects there, but he has to play and I wasn’t sure if I could give him the minutes I want from a young man. Me thought that was the best thing he could do. ”

Vigneault was seen talking to Frost as the other players put on their uniforms and prepared for the game.

Words of motivation?

“I see a lot of potential,” said Vigneault from the 27th draft pick 2017. “But I’ve seen a lot of potential in the past with other players.

“In order to fully exploit this potential, you have to turn to AHL with the right attitude and the right work ethic. There is no doubt that there is an enormous amount of skills and an enormous amount of advantages.”

The 20-year-old Frost, who is from Aurora, Ontario, should have a long career ahead of him. So there is no reason to leave him here and only play 10 minutes a night if he can get a lot of ice time in Allentown.

“The whole organization has to work with him,” said Vigneault. He has invested the time and effort to be the best that he can be.

“I saw a lot there and I’m confident that he can help flyers in the near future.”

Vigneault could have thrown young people like Mikhail Vorobyev or Nicolas Aube-Kubel down.

“These guys are somewhere else in their careers,” said Vigneault. “They are a bit older and have different roles. I felt for Morgan that I had to play him in the first three rows.

“If I couldn’t, he’d be better off (in Allentown). With the others, they don’t need an ice age and can kill punishments. That was the idea behind it.”

Raffl was impressed by what he saw of Frost.

“There will be some ups and downs, but I think he is an extremely smart player,” said Raffl. “He helped us win a lot of games. I thought he did a really good job and deserves a place here.

“I think he’s going to do it right. He’s a really good kid and his head is in the right place, which is important. I think he’ll get better over the years.”

Hard schedule

The game Flyers-San Jose ended after 22:00. (Pacific time) on Saturday evening and the flyers were right back, it was 5:30 p.m. On Sunday.

Do a few hours in between make a difference?

“I think so,” said Vigneault with a smile. “But at the end of the day, I won’t say it is.” I feel like we played like that yesterday (a 1-6 loss). As a team, we will focus on getting back on our feet. “

Raffl ready to go

Vigneault decided to put Raffl in the fourth row with Andy Andreoff and Aube-Kubel. The trainer asked Raffl if he had enough strength to ward off attacks.

The coach also held Sean Couturier with Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek. The second line was Kevin Hayes with James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

street Kummer

Due to the loss in San Jose, the Flyers dropped to 2-12-3 during the holiday weeks (and beyond) in the past four years.

Why the fights

“Hockey is hockey wherever you play,” said Vigneault, “you have to find ways to win. We’ll try here.”

Close Laughton

Scott Laughton, who has been out for a groin injury since December 15, could face Los Angeles again on Tuesday night.

“Should be able to skate tomorrow,” said Vigneault. “Could be ready for the kings.”

advertisement