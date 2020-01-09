advertisement

Mourners will gather in candlelight vigil today in Canada to grieve the 176 victims of a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that 138 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv plane had a connecting flight to Canada.

advertisement

They included newlyweds, families and academics.

The plane landed early Wednesday morning, minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital,

The vigils are scheduled for this evening at Hill Hill, on the northern edge of Toronto and in Halifax.

Hundreds gathered around the country Wednesday evening to mourn the bitter cold in Edmonton and Toronto.

Meanwhile, Iran has released an initial investigative report on the crash, which is among the deadliest air disasters involving Canadians.

The jets attempted to head back to the airport when the burning aircraft went down, the report says, noting that they never made a radio call for help.

In an emergency, pilots usually contact air traffic controllers immediately.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another flight passing over it, described the plane caught in flames before it crashed, the report said.

The crash caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, likely because the aircraft was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to the Ukrainian capital.

The report also says that both black boxes containing data and cabin communications from the plane were recovered, though they suffered damage and some parts of their memory were lost.

It also says investigators initially ruled out laser or electromagnetic interference as causing the collision.

In the report, Iran says it is inviting Canada and all other affected countries to participate in the investigation.

According to the rules set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the places where the crash happened, where the plane was registered, where the aircraft operator was stationed, and where its manufacturer was stationed, are all part of the investigation.

In this case, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization is in the lead, while Ukraine will help.

READ MORE: Foreign Minister urges Iran to allow Canada to investigate plane crash

READ MORE: At least 10 people from B.C. among the victims in the fatal plane crash in Iran

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement