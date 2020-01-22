advertisement

DAVOS – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 US service members in the latest Iranian attack on a base in Iraq as serious as US military moves more troops from the region for injuries. possible.

In a statement Wednesday, the US Central Command said more troops had been flown from Iraq to Germany for medical assessments following the Jan. 8 rocket attack on the base where US forces were stationed after announcing 11 injuries last week. .

Further injuries could be identified in the future, he added, without giving further details.

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about a dozen troops were being shipped to Germany.

Trump and other senior officials initially said the Iran attack had not killed or harmed any US service members before the Pentagon turned course on Thursday, saying 11 US troops had been treated for concussion symptoms following the attack on the Ain Air Force Base. al-Assad in western Iraq.

On Wednesday, Trump declined to explain the discrepancy.

“I’ve heard that they have headaches and some other things, but I would say and I can report that it is not very serious,” Trump told a news conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Asked if he considered traumatic brain injury as serious, Trump said, “They told me about it a few days later. You should ask the Department of Defense.”

Pentagon officials have said there has been no attempt to minimize or delay reports of concussion injuries, but his treatment of injuries following the Tehran attack has renewed questions about US military policy on how it treats suspected injuries of the brain.

While the US military must immediately report life-threatening limbs or eyesight incidents, there is no urgent requirement to do so with suspected traumatic brain injury, or TBI, which may take time to manifest and diagnose.

According to Pentagon data, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.

Various health and medical groups have for years been trying to raise awareness of the seriousness of brain injuries, including concussions.

“I don’t consider those injuries too severe compared to other injuries I’ve seen,” Trump said. “I’ve seen people without legs and without arms.”

In Washington, a senior military official said the number of US troops that had flown from Iraq was “teenagers”.

Major-General of the US Air Force Alex Grynkewich, deputy commander of the coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, added that while some anti-ISIS operations in Iraq had resumed, they were still on a limited scale. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Davos and Idrees Ali in Washington; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

