Iran is currently enriching uranium more than it did before the 2015 agreement with the major world powers to curb its nuclear program, and continues to jeopardize the broken deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech.

“We are enriching more uranium before the deal is made … Pressure on Iran has increased, but we are moving forward,” Rouhani said on Thursday in a television speech, referring to the joint comprehensive action plan, the official name for the 2015 brokered deal by the Obama administration. He didn’t go into how much more uranium is being enriched.

The agreement was signed by the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom in a group called P5 + 1 after several years of negotiations. President Donald Trump has long been a critic of the deal and has urged the United States to withdraw in 2018, finding that reducing the sanctions contained in the deal has allowed Tehran to continue its military efforts in the Middle East.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments over the past five years, and in early January Tehran announced that it would no longer meet its borders after the U.S. carried out an airstrike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani , The Islamic regime has repeatedly violated the terms of the agreement over the years.

Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced that they would initiate mediation and called on Iran to honor its commitments.

“So, given the Iranian measures, we have no choice but to register our concern today that Iran will not meet its commitments,” the Foreign Minister wrote earlier this week. However, the country’s three foreign ministers said they would continue to commit to the agreement.

This handout image shows a view of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant built in Russia when the first fuel is loaded on August 21, 2010. (IIPA via Getty Images)

Rouhani accused the three European countries and the United States of withdrawing from the agreement on Thursday. “We didn’t sit around when they (P5 + 1) reduced their commitment (for JCPOA), we also reduced our commitment,” said Rouhani. “I want to say that the current situation is not easy, but we are aware that world security, world politics and the world economy are closely related,” he added.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, conducted an “open dialogue” with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi, India, Thursday. “Both partners agreed to stay in close contact and to continue their engagement in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after the death of Soleimani, who the US said was in retaliation for Iranian-backed proxy militia attacks on US assets in Iraq that resulted in the death of an American contractor. President Donald Trump and other senior Defense Department officials said there is information indicating that Soleimani is planning attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and American facilities.

In retaliation, Iran fired around 20 missiles at Iraqi bases where American troops and personnel were stationed. The next day, after announcing that the attack had resulted in no injuries or deaths, Trump decided to impose more sanctions on Iran than a military escalation targeting several senior officials and its industry.

