When Jennifer Welsh’s MomentAum meal preparation service arrives at your door, they hope to deliver more than just healthy food.

Welsh not only cares for healthy meals and snacks, but also for problems inside and outside the food community. For starters, the University of Victoria graduate in environmental studies hopes to reduce waste by using reusable glass trays and glasses instead of disposable containers.

“The ecological pillar behind the business is probably the most important component for us,” she said. “Meal preparation companies are on the rise and, unfortunately, many of them involve a lot of waste.

“When I did my research, I found that there was a similar model in other cities where people used reusable containers.”

Customers currently pay a deposit of $ 20 for the containers and $ 3 for each missing container. However, Welsh hopes to waive this fee later.

“If the business grows and there is more investment behind it, we may be able to take this deposit off. We will have more padding,” she said.

Another initiative that MomentAum is taking is to redirect five percent of every dollar spent before taxes into initiatives to combat hunger. Half of the donations go to Operation Shanti, an orphanage in Mysore, India, with which Welsh has been working for several years. The other half will stay to help families in the sea, Welsh said, though the exact details are still being ironed out.

Welsh said MomentAum endeavors to use as many local products and as many organic products as possible, although it faces restrictions, including seasonal availability and keeping items at reasonable prices.

The current menu offers dishes from vegetarian chilli and vegetable curry to rice to power cookies and smoothies. With the coming summer, said Welsh, the menu will include more salads, cold juices and other lighter dishes.

As the business develops, Welshians hope to connect with local farms, restaurants, and bakeries to potentially band together. This is just an idea to connect with people in the community. She hopes to connect clients with a personal trainer or nutritionist to help them live a healthier life. Other potential events include workshops, symposia, and online programs to make whistlerites not only understand the diet, but also love it.

“Health isn’t just about fitting in size six pants or getting your waist up to 32 inches,” she said. “It’s about, ‘Do I have the energy levels I want?’ ‘Do I feel good in my skin?’ “

While MomentAum is still in its first month of operation and Welsh is happy with the first response, the dream is something that it has been building for almost a year. As a perfectionist, however, Welsh had to adopt a “launch and adjust” attitude in order to finally take the plunge.

“I tested all the recipes for 10 or 11 months, so all of my friends and customers were the guinea pigs. They were the test runs and the feedback was really, really positive,” she said.

Welsh started cooking years ago and went on to do an apprenticeship after graduating from high school before stopping realizing that although she loved food, she didn’t want to be a cook. However, she has changed gears and has been teaching yoga for 15 years, while she has worked as a personal trainer for the past seven years. Still, she made her way back to eating, though in a different way.

“Food and nutrition have always been the missing piece of the puzzle for many of my customers. I really wanted to bring all my passions and my love together to provide a service that benefits the people in my life and the people in my community.” “said Welshman, who works to achieve her certified holistic nutrition diploma.

Oh, and about the name? Welsh noticed that the Sanskrit word “Aum” (more often written as “Om” in these parts) gave her the necessary inspiration.

“All energy, all matter, everything that exists exists in Aum,” she said. “At every moment and in every moment of your life, you have a decision about which energy you want to generate.”

MomentAum currently offers deliveries on Friday with an order deadline of Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Welsh plans to expand to two delivery days a week soon.

Unlike some other services, Welsh says customers are not bound by the weekly order and can instead do so if it suits their needs.

The delivery area currently includes Whistler and Squamish. However, Welsh will also include Pemberton if demand supports this.

The service offers a 15 percent discount from an order value of USD 50 with the promotional code GRANDOPENINGMONTH.

To order, visit momentaummealprep.com. If you have any questions, you can contact Welsh directly at jennwelsh@hotmail.com.

