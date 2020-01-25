advertisement

More than half of British drivers have crashed or had a near-animal accident on the road, according to new research.

GoCompare data revealed that 51% of the 2,000 British drivers had an animal-related road accident.

Of these, 68% said they had had an incident on a country road, and 24% said one had occurred in an urban area.

The most common blame for crashes or near misses was the escape of animals on the road in 66% of the cases, while 22% blamed driving at night. Speed ​​or distraction was implicated by 8%.

This research, however, suggested that the time of day was not a huge factor in the incidents, 32% occurring in daylight and 29% in the evening / at dusk.

Perhaps shockingly, 68% of respondents said they wouldn’t know what to do in the event of a collision with a larger animal.

By law, the police must be informed if a driver hits a dog, horse, cattle, sheep, pig, or goat. However, 39% of drivers who had struck an animal admitted to driving without stopping.

In 27% of the incidents, common birds were victims. Cats fell second with 23%, while large game birds accounted for 20%.

Lee Griffin, founder and managing director of GoCompare, said: “Unfortunately, as our research shows, accidents and near misses with animals on our roads are something that most drivers have experienced.

“Although some encounters are not dangerous, a close call with an animal on the road can happen anywhere, anytime. They can leave drivers severely shaken or worse, result in accidents and costly repair bills.

“Animals are unpredictable and therefore these incidents are unexpected but are becoming more common as we all spend more time in our cars.

“Often, the type of animal is not the problem. Steps taken by a driver to avoid a bird can be just as dangerous as hitting a large mammal.”

