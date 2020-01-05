advertisement

In a new report from Lex Fridman of MIT, we learn that Tesla now has more than 730,000 vehicles with Autopilot Hardware 2 and 3 on the world’s roads.

Hardware 2.0 was released in 2016, just over a year after Autopilot was enabled on Tesla vehicles. In a graph that he shared on his website and Twitter, Fridman shows that 737,570 Tesla vehicles were installed with Autopilot Hardware 2 or 3.

There are 114,525 vehicles that still have Hardware 1 and 49,466 that have no Autopilot hardware at all. That amounts to just over 900,000 Tesla vehicle deliveries. Let that penetrate: Tesla has had almost a million deliveries of vehicles! With Gigafactory operating in Shanghai and Fremont pumping more vehicles than ever, Tesla will certainly surpass the milestone for the delivery of million vehicles in 2020.

There are more than 730,000 Tesla Autopilot hardware 2 & 3 vehicles in the world. These are ambitious young robots that observe, act and learn the world under close human supervision. 2020 will be an exciting year for AI. PS: Keep your eyes on the road! https://t.co/pNrkIzxdnV pic.twitter.com/4FlBduBAZb

– Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 5, 2020

The report speaks more about Autopilot miles. Fridman started with the number of Teslas delivered per quarter and then organized them through Autopilot hardware versions. He then estimated deliveries per day that date back to 2008, shared here. Finally, he has added up the number of kilometers driven in each vehicle under both manual and autopilot control – you can see figures here.

The figures speak volumes when it comes to Autopilot and Tesla. The estimated Autopilot miles to date are just over 2 billion (2.2 billion). Estimated miles in each Tesla vehicle are just under 20 billion miles (19.1 billion). Again, reaching 20 billion miles is a new milestone that will certainly be reached in 2020. Can you imagine? 20 billion miles have been traveled in all Tesla vehicles.

What do these billions of miles represent? They represent Tesla owners and the fact that demand has not stopped growing, and is unlikely to stop growing if Tesla continues to thrive. It is really good news that Tesla observes these “aspiring young robots in the world, acts and learns under close human supervision,” as Fridman says. In my opinion, Tesla owners should see Autopilot as a child who learns and grows. Children always need adult supervision. Perhaps if we see it this way, there will be fewer people who want to use nag hacks or abuse the technology. I also fully agree with Fridman about the last sentence in his tweet: “Keep your eyes on the road!” Many drivers do not do this often enough, or even fall asleep while driving, whether they are driving petrol or electric cars. As Autopilot continues to improve, it will hopefully encourage owners of both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles to drive more safely. At least you can hope.

