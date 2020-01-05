advertisement

(Black Press Files)

More than 60 people of Iranian descent arrested in crossing US at Peace Archive

The detainees headed home from a concert in Vancouver

At least 60 people of Iranian descent have been arrested at the Ark of Peace border crossing as they attempted to cross the United States from Canada, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The council said the band headed back to the US after attending an Iranian pop concert in Vancouver. According to the council, more than 60 people were arrested and more were denied entry to the United States.

The council said those arrested were stripped of their passports.

In a post on social media, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said no one was being detained because of their nationality.

“The social media posts that the CBP are banning Iranians and Americans and refusing to enter the US because of their country of origin are false. Reports that the DHS / CBP has issued a related directive are also false,” tweeted agency.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

