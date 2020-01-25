advertisement

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPMT) – About 20 percent of high school students in the Cumberland Valley School District left school last week.

The district does not close schools, but does its best to keep the schools clean up so that more children do not come up with something.

About 500 of the 2,800 high school student bodies were out this week.

“Everyone coughs, blows their nose,” said Gillian Smith, junior.

Smith says that about 75 percent of her friends at home were sick with the flu or stomach virus.

“If you just go to the nurse and say I’m not feeling well, they’ll send you home right away,” said Smith. “So many people are going home. I think 68 just went home just from the nurse’s office. “

The district says their custodial crews ensure that they frequently clean and disinfect areas touched throughout the district and clean up rooms that require extra attention in addition to their daily cleaning.

The district asks parents to keep their children at home when they have a fever, vomiting, diarrhea or a cough that keeps them awake at night.

To prevent the spread of flu or other viruses:

Be vaccinated

Wash your hands often

Don’t touch your face

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Smith says, feeling that there are germs and sick students everywhere in high school, she does her best to prevent her from getting sick.

“I wash my hands after someone sneezes, I don’t put my hands on the door. I put my sleeve around my hands when I touch doorknobs,” said Smith. “I tell people to constantly wash their hands. I take vitamin C drops to ensure that I don’t get sick. “

The school district says the sickness absence rate is about double what they are normally.

