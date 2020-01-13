advertisement

More than 48,000 houses and shops are without electricity on Monday when Storm Brendan moves across the country.

Power outages have been reported in the Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan counties. Further outages are expected on the east coast when the storm hits the country.

On the west coast, the wind gradually subsides, although a second strong wind belt is predicted this evening in the west.

Storm Brendan landed on Monday morning with gusts of almost 100 km / h over northeast counties and more than 140 km / h off the west Cork coast.

A status orange weather warning is in effect nationwide until this evening, as strong winds and heavy rain hit the country.

The strong winds overturned trees and blew debris on roads, making road conditions difficult, and a number of trampolines were blown on highways.

power outages

More than 48,000 households and businesses, mainly in the counties of Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo, are without electricity. ESB Networks crews are deployed to assess the damage and restore power.

Further blackouts are expected when Storm Brendan moves east.

You can find information on power failures and recovery times in real time in the PowerCheck app or at www.esbpowercheck.ie.

transport

Drivers and road users are asked to exercise caution in the event of road pollution, while cyclists are advised to avoid unnecessary journeys while the orange wind warning is displayed.

On Monday, three trampolines were blown up on highways, two on the M7 near the University of Limerick and near Oola in Co Tipperary, and near Exit 9 on the M9. These have now been deleted.

AA Roadwatch has reported a number of fallen trees across the country, blocking roads in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries had not canceled a Dublin-Holyhead crossing by noon, but advised travelers to keep an eye on sail updates.

In Cork, the ferry crossing was stopped due to strong winds, while passengers traveling in the Cobh / Passage West region were advised to allow more time for their trips.

In West Cork, both Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were canceled and the winds hit storms eight and nine.

In Mayo, Belmullet / Blacksod Road (R313) was closed on Monday from 10 a.m.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street Station in the city of Cork asked people not to travel, according to reports of 20 fallen trees across the county. Despite heavy rain, there have been few reports of flooding across the county.

The Dursey cable car on the Beara Peninsula was also closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm as all scheduled departures departed on time. Dublin Airport said all airlines said they had a normal flight schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported a number of cancellations, including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow, while the flight from Kerry to Dublin was canceled at 7:30 a.m.

Sean Hogan, national director of the National Directorate for Fire Protection and Emergency Management, told RTÉ that Monday’s road conditions would be very dangerous as overturned power lines and trees are expected.

flooding

While the floods in Galway were without significant floods, the Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas and to follow the Coast Guard’s advice: “Stay high, stay behind, stay safe”.

Parts of the boardwalk on Salthill Promenade were closed and a forced boom on the Spanish Arch was “very effective,” he said.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, pillars, promenades and harbors. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and you can move away quickly,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) advised the public not to visit national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, or to visit national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Flood protection was established in Dublin, while the parking lots in Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. The parking lots are expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

Weather warnings

The orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday, while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will apply between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

An orange status warning indicates conditions that “can pose a risk to life and property”, dangerous driving conditions and the risk of trees falling.

Wind speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h, gusts of up to 130 km / h and more are to be expected in exposed areas. The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rain that will develop in the west before it quickly spreads across the country.

Winds over Fastnet Lighthouse, approx. 13 km before West Cork, on average 120 km / h on Monday morning with gusts of 148 km / h.

A status message for the red lake was also issued.

When Éireann’s forecasting director Evelyn Cusack warned him while Storm Brendan would be moving across the country in a few hours, the northwest would experience a “second explosion” that afternoon.

“We will get very dangerous weather for a few hours,” she warned.

emergency numbers

Gardaí / fire brigade / mountain rescue / coastal rescue – 999/112

ESB – To report a failure – 1850-372999 / 021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland – 1850-205050

Irish Water Supply and Supply Updates – 1850-278278

Transport infrastructure Ireland – Motorway incident: 0818-715100

Breakdown service AA – 1800-667788 / 01-6497560

AIG Roadside Assistance – 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance – 01-6133990

Aviva roadside assistance – 1800-448888

Liberty Roadside Assistance – 1800-706080

Emergency road assistance Zurich – 1800-208408

