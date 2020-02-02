advertisement

OTTAWA – The number of Canadians wanting to flee the Chinese province affected by the novel coronavirus has climbed to 325.

Global Affairs Canada has given the updated figure Sunday, as the world saw the first case of a person dying of the new coronavirus outside China – a 44-year-old man in the Philippines.

“This has been a rapidly evolving situation and the number of Canadians seeking help is changing rapidly,” a department statement said.

Canada is seeking Chinese approval to send a plane to the sealed city of Wuhan to collect the growing number of Canadians who have sought help to leave, but there was no indication Sunday by Global Affairs of the status of that flight.

However, the department told people not to go to the airport without warning because they would not be allowed to board the plane. Instead, they were told to contact its Emergency and Response Center in Ottawa to make arrangements.

“Canada is launching the plane to take Canadians from Wuhan, China back to Canada. We have 325 requests for removal assistance from Hubei Province and we will be able to provide updates and confirm their needs in order to assist our logistics planning, “the department said in a statement.

“Spaces will be limited and not guaranteed, and will likely only be confirmed with very little notice.”

Canada is consulting with the United States and Britain “to ensure co-operation and exchange of best practices in this operation,” the statement said.

Flights arrive from three Chinese destinations at Terminal 3 of Pearson International Airport from Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing. Over 1,000 passengers arrived, most wearing masks like the Coronoavirus originating in Wuhan on Monday January 27, 2020.

Jack Boland / Toronto Sun / Postmedia Network

The death toll in China from the virus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, has reached 304, and the number of infected people worldwide has exceeded 14,550.

Canada has four known cases – three in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

On Sunday, a second French-bound plane carrying 300 evacuees from China landed at Istres military base in the southern French region of Bouches-du-Rhone. This followed the first French plane to land Friday.

The federal government has not said whether Canadians coming from China will eventually be quarantined.

Nearly 200 Americans have already been evacuated from Wuhan, and U.S. Health officials ordered that they be quarantined for two weeks. It was the first time a federal quarantine had been ordered in that country since the 1960s, when someone was approved for concern about the possible spread of chickenpox, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

South Korea, too, quarantined its evacuees, who arrived in Seoul on Friday. They underwent fever examinations before boarding buses at quarantine facilities located in the central cities of Asan and Jincheon. Residents there have been protesting plans to put evacuees in their neighborhoods, throwing eggs and other objects at visiting government officials.

The Australian government was forced to defend its plan, which included sending evacuees to Christmas Island, which has been used to evict asylum seekers and convicted criminals. Critics warned that some Australians would prefer to stay in China rather than go there.

Despite widespread fears of the virus, health officials in Canada have said the chances of contracting it in the country are extremely low. They said people should take normal measures to prevent colds and flu during frequent hand washing and coughing and sneezing.

This past week, Health Minister Patty Hajdu was pressed by reporters in Hill Parliament on whether Canadians returning from China would be quarantined. She replied:

“We will always work to ensure the health of Canadians, whether they are abroad or whether they are here,” she said Wednesday.

“So yes what we’re seeing is a scenario where we have all the measures to protect Canadians from exposure to the virus. That being said, this is as far as I can go.”

