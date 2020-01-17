advertisement

GUATEMALA CITY / TEGUCIGALPA – At least 2,200 people entered Guatemala from Honduras as part of a rapidly growing US caravan, the authorities said on Thursday.

US border officials watched as the group of Central American migrants marched north to Guatemala, a regional human rights representative said as Mexico prepared to arrive at the southern border.

The event is likely to be closely monitored by the U.S. government after the Trump administration made reducing illegal immigration a priority. US border officials are backing Guatemala, a U.S. embassy spokesman told Reuters.

Guatemala’s National Migration Institute said in a statement that at least 2,274 people had entered the country. Institute spokeswoman Alejandra Mena said the migrants had largely crossed the northern part of the Honduras border.

US President Donald Trump, who threatened trade sanctions, put pressure on Mexico and the center

All American nations will accept a number of migration pacts aimed at curbing illegal migration and promoting regional stability.

To create jobs and promote investment in the Guatemalan economy, the Trump administration signed an agreement on Wednesday to pump $ 1 billion into the country’s private sector. The funding does not go to the Guatemalan government.

“We are funding a billion dollars, which should be about $ 4 billion,” Adam Boehler, general manager of the United States’ International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) told Reuters after he signed a memorandum of understanding.

“The United States and Guatemala are working together to build a more prosperous, stable, and secure western hemisphere.

“The letter of intent signed today by our two countries, which will create significant economic opportunities and improve the lives of people in Guatemala, is a milestone in our efforts to achieve this shared vision.”

The Delegación de #EEUU y empresas 🇺🇸 operando en #GUA Discutieron cómo aumentar la inversión del #SectorPrivado y crear #Empleos en 🇬🇹. The purchase price is USD 10 million per year and program # AméricaCrece pueden aumentar esta cifra! # EstamosUnidos🇬🇹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B7NoXti3hM

– U.S. Embassy Guatemala (@usembassyguate), January 14, 2020

After signing, the US Ambassador to Guatemala, Luis E. Arreaga, said: “Today’s Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to the United States’ commitment to working with Guatemala to strengthen the economy, improve citizen security and one Ensure transparent, responsible governance that supports human rights. It provides an instrument to promote the economy for all Guatemalans, especially those who are most in need. “

The Honduran government said in a statement that it would create economic and legal migration options, adding: “This caravan is another attempt to disrupt this.”

Most migrants caught on the U.S. border with Mexico have left El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to escape chronic poverty or gang violence.

“There is no work here, there is nothing. That is why we are fleeing to the USA,” said a young man who traveled with his wife and two children as part of the caravan to Honduran television.

As in 2019, a local press in Honduras ran an ad for the caravan on social media.

The new President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, said Wednesday that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard had told him that the country would not allow the new caravan to cross the southern border.

Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said the border would be monitored and the Mexican government would not issue migrants with visas for safe conduct.

“It’s very clear,” she told reporters.

Some of the migrants shared their communications via the WhatsApp news service, indicating that some Hondurans had announced they would meet in Guatemala’s northern city of Santa Elena and head to the Mexican border on Saturday.

Giammattei said that those in the caravan with the necessary documentation may enter Guatemala under the free movement agreement between the North Central American countries.

The Honduran police fired tear gas on Wednesday from caravan members trying to cross the Guatemalan border without going through proper migration controls. Some who managed to cross were rejected by the Guatemalan police.

By Sofia Menchu. With additional reporting from Epoch Times staff.

