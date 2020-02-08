advertisement

Over 15,000 new hotel rooms are planned in Dublin over the next three to five years, almost doubling the city’s current capacity.

A comprehensive industry analysis by The Irish Times shows that around 100 new hotels or inns are already under construction or are in the planning process.

They represent 15,000 new rooms in addition to the existing 18,000 rooms in the capital, which are spread across 250 existing hotels.

Some of them will not occur due to lack of building permits or other hurdles during the development process. However, the numbers show that in a real estate crisis, housing development competes for land and investment with hotels and other forms of short-term accommodation.

“You are in a very serious competition. They are a choice as opposed to building housing because the city has land available and the price of land in the city, ”said Mike Allen, Director of Communication and Legal Affairs at Focus Ireland.

“We created a financial incentive for investors to build student accommodations and hotels. From the available things that need to be built, we drive people to construction projects outside of home. “

The majority of hotels in the city have been around for some time, but attractive returns for investors have led to the construction of several large new hotels in the middle of the city.

These include the 234-bedroom Hyatt Centric at 8 Dean Street in Dublin; Marriott Moxy Dublin City Hotel with 158 rooms at Sackville Place, Dublin 1; and the 300-room Marlin Hotel on Bow Lane East in Dublin 2.

The Mayson Hotel next to the central bank’s new building and near developer Johnny Ronan’s Salesforce Tower on North Wall Quay was recently designed by the Press Up Entertainment Group, owned by Paddy McKillen jun. And Matt Ryan’s managed hotel company opened.

The same company is involved in the delivery of a new 213-room hotel as part of the further development of the Clery’s Quarter on O’Connell Street.

light regulation

Last year, more than EUR 100 million was spent on potential hotel locations in Dublin. Investors were attracted by the relatively low regulatory burden of hotel investments compared to residential real estate as well as by the earnings of an expanding economic and tourism sector.

A spokeswoman for Fáilte Ireland said her analysis showed that 18 new hotels, five extensions and seven aparthotels are under construction.

“After nearly a decade of inactivity, a strong pipeline of new hotel accommodation is expected to add pressure to Dublin’s tourism capacity. Ireland came into a situation where it was under pressure because Dublin’s hotel capacity was insufficient to serve the lucrative business travel sector in particular for conferences and events. “

The spokeswoman added that Fáilte Ireland predicts a need for 5,000 new rooms by 2021. It is assumed that each 200-bed hotel will generate tourism revenue of EUR 9 million and contribute EUR 2 million to the annual financial result.

Aiden Murphy, partner and hotel specialist at Crowe Ireland, said Dublin hotels are among the busiest in Europe.

“Utilization has dropped from 84 to about 82 percent, but it’s still probably the second or third highest of all capitals in Europe,” he said.

Murphy said that global low interest rates have driven investors to assets that could generate a return on capital, so appetite for Irish hotels remains high.

