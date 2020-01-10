advertisement

The Surrey RCMP is looking for some good volunteers – those who have “a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs.”

Applications will be accepted through February 28 through the Surrey RCMP website (surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca), which is the only way to apply.

advertisement

Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs at events throughout Surrey.

“Over the past year, volunteers donated over 13,000 hours of their time to Surrey RCMP community initiatives,” said Gabriel Pelletier, coordinator of the Surrey RCMP Community Programs, in a call for volunteers. “Community policing is the best way to get involved in the safety of your city and we are so grateful for the invaluable contribution our volunteers make every day.”

According to Surrey RCMP statistics, in 2019 volunteers searched more than 165,000 vehicles at targeted sites through Speed ​​Watch, ran 400,000 license plates through the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Program, performed 4,000 vehicle checks through the Lock Out Auto Crime program, and made 1,500 visits to local businesses.

Brahmroop Sandhu, 20, is among the Surrey RCMP volunteers.

“My understanding of public safety has grown and I have been able to give back to my community,” Sandhu said in a news release. “I particularly enjoy participating in the Speed ​​Watch program and other traffic safety initiatives where I have the opportunity to help improve road safety.”

Potential volunteers must meet a number of requirements. Among them, they must be 19 years of age or older, be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident at least five years, and have a Class 5. driver’s license. They must also be “reliable and have integrity, “attend all required training sessions, volunteer a minimum of 16 hours per month for one year, pass an appropriate interview, successfully pass a security background check, and complete a probationary period six months.

CLICK HERE to see other volunteer opportunities posted at surrey.ca.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement