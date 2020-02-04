advertisement

The next government is facing potentially more industrial unrest in schools than the Association of Irish Secondary School Teachers (ASTI) said on Tuesday that it expected its members to strongly support industrial action in an upcoming vote.

Approximately 450 secondary schools, technology institutes and training centers were closed on Tuesday due to a one-day hiatus from Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) members due to lower pay regulations for staff hired since 2011.

ASTI members should also vote for strikes on the same issue, the outcome of which is expected on March 20, the union said on Tuesday.

TUI said it will take stock after Tuesday’s shutdown.

However, his general secretary, John MacGabhann, said that although he had not threatened to continue the interruption, he could not say with confidence that there would be no further strikes as part of his campaign against a two-tier pay system in schools.

He said 19,000 TUI members went on strike “out of despair, frustration, and a deep sense of obvious injustice experienced by a significant proportion of the teaching staff.”

“We started the campaign on Tuesday because we were shown door to door last year and none of them was what was promised.”

Mr MacGabhann said that the issue of equal pay must be addressed and addressed very quickly.

promise

He said Education Secretary Joe McHugh promised to address the problem immediately last year.

“Unfortunately we saw nothing but delay,” he said.

Mr. MacGabhann said that teachers appointed in recent years have been disproportionately affected by cuts compared to other public service groups.

He said the government “came twice after teachers in the years of austerity.” He said that in 2011 newly hired teachers, like other officials, experienced a 10 percent cut in wages.

In 2012, however, the government said it had subsequently abolished allowances for new entrants.

Overall, the wages of newly hired teachers fell by 27 percent and were disproportionately affected compared to other groups in the public service.

The ASTI executive decided last month to vote its members on industrial action under the two-tier compensation system.

If the union receives a mandate for industrial action, this is likely to be part of a coordinated campaign with at least one other education union.

ASTI has announced that the upcoming vote will result in a “resounding yes vote” by secondary school teachers regarding industrial action.

Union Secretary General Kieran Christie said he would ask members to agree to further industrial action on the two-tier pay system.

“I would expect there to be a resounding yes vote for the vote,” Christie said Tuesday. He said that the type of industrial action would be decided after the vote and “nothing would be excluded”.

protest

ASTI members protested outside the Ministry of Education on Tuesday calling for an end to the two-tier remuneration system.

“There is a recruitment and retention crisis in schools. Younger junior staff are not being taught. They are looking for work elsewhere and are going abroad,” said Christie. He said that the majority of the teacher shortage is currently in the STEM subjects and languages

“But the list seems to be growing very quickly,” he added. “I would expect that in a few years, every subject will have difficulty with bottlenecks and schools will advertise and there will be no applicants for jobs.”

Deirdre Mac Donald, President of ASTI, said that the two-tier payment problem had to be solved “once and for all”.

“Unequal pay is unacceptable, morally unacceptable, but it also has a serious impact on education, and the evidence of this is the recruitment and retention problem we have in teaching,” she said.

“The fact is that in certain disciplines it is almost impossible to find a teacher. We lose quality. People who would like to teach, but of course have to have a decent job, adequate working conditions and fair remuneration a basic. “

Helen O’Reilly, a secondary school teacher at Oatlands College in Stillorgan, said she would consider going abroad because of the pay and conditions.

“I started teaching in 2013 and unfortunately I am still paid less than my colleagues who qualified before 2011,” she said.

“The cost of living in southern Dublin is astronomical, people can’t afford to move near the school they’re working at, they have to walk long ways … people are exhausted, they have to do second jobs, try that Compensate for deficit to compensate for the lower wage scale. It’s just very stressful. “

