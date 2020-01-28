advertisement

On Tuesday morning, a status warning against yellow snow and ice persists across the country. Met Éireann warns of “dangerous conditions” due to compressed snow and ice. The forecaster announced that there will be more heavy snow showers in the southwest, west and north.

The yellow weather warning was issued on Monday and is valid until Tuesday noon. AA Roadwatch reported that this morning, icy road conditions were reported in many areas, particularly parts of the west and north of the country.

advertisement

According to AA Roadwatch, there are slippery road conditions around the Mayo / Roscommon district borders, including the Claremorris and Castlerea areas. Elsewhere in Mayo there is snow on some of the streets around Castlebar. The Conor Pass in Co Kerry is closed until further notice due to dangerous circumstances.

Tuesday

Met Éireann said conditions will be cold and frosty on Tuesday mornings, with ice and snow in some places. Later in the day there will be a mixture of sunshine and occasional winter showers, with showers being common in the western half of the country, where there is also a risk of hail and thunder.

The highest temperatures are between four and seven degrees with fresh and gusty west winds.

Scattered showers continue overnight on Tuesday evening with the lowest temperatures between zero and two degrees.

Wednesday

The weather conditions will become milder from Wednesday with daily highs between eight and 10 degrees. There will be occasional showers, which sometimes change into longer rainy periods in the north and northwest. The showers are isolated elsewhere and bright and sunny phases develop.

On Wednesday evening it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, with the lowest temperatures between four and six degrees, with light to moderate breezes from south to southwest.

Thursday

On Thursday it is mostly cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain, although some areas in the south and southeast remain dry. The highest temperatures are between 10 and 12 degrees. The rain in the west will spread nationwide overnight and it will be windy with fresh and gusty southwest winds. Temperatures drop to six to eight degrees overnight.

advertisement