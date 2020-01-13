advertisement

Snow covered Vancouver as the city received its first rainfall of the year on Monday, January 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL / Twitter)

More snow on the way to Metro Vancouver this week

Extensive snowfall is forecast for the area

Metro Vancouver could see more snow this week due to a “series of disturbances”, according to Canada’s environment.

In a separate statement released on Monday afternoon weather, the agency said Metro Vancouver could hit even more snow Monday, but more from the region will see snow Tuesday evening as a larger weather system passes.

Snow is expected for most of Tuesday night over a widespread area in Metro Vancouver. A third weather system on Thursday may have a “spectacular” impact on the south coast, but it will hit mainly Vancouver Island.

