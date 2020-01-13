Snow covered Vancouver as the city received its first rainfall of the year on Monday, January 13, 2020. (BeckyJenkinsIRL / Twitter)
More snow on the way to Metro Vancouver this week
Extensive snowfall is forecast for the area
Metro Vancouver could see more snow this week due to a “series of disturbances”, according to Canada’s environment.
In a separate statement released on Monday afternoon weather, the agency said Metro Vancouver could hit even more snow Monday, but more from the region will see snow Tuesday evening as a larger weather system passes.
Snow is expected for most of Tuesday night over a widespread area in Metro Vancouver. A third weather system on Thursday may have a “spectacular” impact on the south coast, but it will hit mainly Vancouver Island.
VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on the streets of the Lower Mainland
@katslepian
katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.
Sign up here