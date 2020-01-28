advertisement

More snow could fall on the heights of Derbyshire tonight, forecasters predicted, as northern cities begin to see their night spills melt.

Buxton was among the hardest hit areas when heavy snow showers arrived and left roads and sidewalks covered with several inches of snow this morning.

The town market had to be closed and several roads around Buxton have been blocked, or have become very dangerous, as snow has settled on icy surfaces.

The cold spell is expected to continue in the short term, but temperatures are now beginning to slowly recover, so the flurries arriving this evening or night may turn to rain later.

However, forecasts suggest that more winter weather is at stake in the meantime.

Could we see another layer of snow on the hills tomorrow morning?

Showers moving across the country this afternoon could start as drizzle, but are likely to turn to slush or snow on higher ground at nightfall and temperatures will drop.

Other showers could then arrive until the early hours of Wednesday and it is possible that they fall as snow, sometimes heavily in certain places.

It’s possible that this means cities in northern Derbyshire will wake up with a new layer of snow tomorrow morning, but there is also a good chance that rain will arrive on the trailing edge of showers, which will wash away any snow lying down. .

In the future, the weather will become increasingly mild until Wednesday and Thursday and Friday, before an average weekend with relatively mild temperatures and the risk of a few showers.

Some forecast models are currently hinting at another cold spell that could happen next week.

This time it could deliver snow to lower levels like Derby by Wednesday.

Although far from it, the Arctic explosion could cross Derbyshire and give us another chance to see snow showers in the county, although this is likely to be short lived.

