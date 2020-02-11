advertisement

More snowfall is expected overnight and early Wednesday in parts of the country before more severe weather periods and Storm Dennis arrive in Ireland at the weekend.

Met Éireann issued a warning of yellow snow and ice for the entire country until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with forecasts of isolated winter showers across the country with some heavy snowfall in parts, especially in the west and north.

“Some travel breaks are possible, especially on higher routes,” she warned.

Wednesday is expected to be another cold day with maximum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

It will rain again for the rest of the week before it gets stormier due to the storm Dennis.

The storm is expected to bring further strong winds and heavy rain, although it is not expected to be as strong as the Ciara storm that hit Ireland and the UK last weekend.

Snow covered fields in Kilteel, Co Kildare, on Tuesday. Photo: Niall Carson / PA Wire

The first major snowfalls fell on Tuesday in several parts of the country this winter. The roads around the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow were closed for a while due to heavy snow, although in the underground the snow quickly turned into sleet and rain.

Ferry

Due to the weather conditions, some ferry crossings on the Irish Sea were delayed by up to three hours on Tuesday evening. AA Roadwatch has told motorists that road conditions can change fairly quickly in the event of hail or snow.

“Stopping a vehicle in the affected areas takes much longer, so slow down and avoid hard acceleration or braking,” he added.

Meanwhile, a school on Achill Island, Co Mayo, was torn off part of the roof by high winds on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the Dooagh National School, which has approximately 40 students, around 9:30 a.m. No one was injured when the flat roof was blown off.

Remains of part of the roof at Dooagh National School, Achill, Co Mayo. Photo: Dooagh NS / Facebook

Director Irene Gielty said the roof had been blown off the structure before it landed on a nearby parking lot.

In the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry there was a wind warning with a yellow status on Tuesday until 8 p.m.

AA Roadwatch has received reports of slippery roads in Clare, Donegal and Kerry. Gardaí advised all road users to avoid the Gap of Dunloe in Co Kerry until further notice because it was completely impassable due to snow.

Conditions in Co Kilkenny’s Mullinavat area were also poor, particularly on the M9.

