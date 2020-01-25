advertisement

The people at Starz have been quite generous lately with the Outlander Brianna content, and we’re happy to confirm that the tradition continues! We have a new teaser today with a bit more footage about her trip. Even if you have already seen some of it, there is still a lot to see here.

In the following Instagram post about Sophie Skelton you can get an insight into Bree’s story. It reminds you of what she’s been through, including her past and her work to find her family. Now she has said family, and that includes her son Jemmy. You get small insights into her and Roger, who are raising the baby together, but also memories of conflicts. The war of independence is very dangerous, and this leads to numerous discussions about whether or not to go back to their own time. They would most likely be safer there, but without considering the effects of the von Bree family on their lives.

When the dust settles, it could be this family that holds Bree there – although it is clear that she and Roger will have a lot to find out in the coming season.

We know that Roger and Bree will be part of a number of key plot points, but we’re almost as excited to see the two around Frasers Ridge trying to immerse themselves in a groove of normal life. Normality can be seductive in many ways, and some of the best Outlander scenes are those that are comforting and have a bit of domestic charm. Because of everything Roger and Bree have been through since the beginning of season four, it’s attractive to see them both at peace.

Keep in mind that the premieres of the fifth Outlander season on Starz will take place on February 16 – it’s just over three weeks until then! The wait is almost over.

