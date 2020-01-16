advertisement

Over a hundred drivers have been fined as part of the council’s campaign to deter careless and illegal driving and parking outside schools in the city.

Traffic officers from Leicester City Council are targeting areas around schools to catch rash motorists.

They used a “specially equipped” CCTV car and a mobile camera to trap the offenders during peak school hours.

The last operation, between August and December 2019, saw 109 penalty notices issued to motorists – for infractions, in particular parking on double yellow lines or non-compliance with zig-zag marks.

GV of ANPR cameras outside Linden Primary School on Headland Road in Evington, Leicester

(Image: Will Johnston Photography)

The city’s deputy mayor for the neighborhoods, Councilor Kirk Master, said the crackdown was in response to concerns raised by local residents.

He said: “Careless, careless and dangerous parking outside of schools is a problem that the residents concerned regularly ask us to solve.

“While most motorists park safely and reasonably, there are those who think they can park on yellow zigzag lines or double yellow lines that have been placed there for the safety of all pedestrians, including their own children. “

Officers visited 11 schools during the fall 2019 semester.

They included: Spinney Hill Elementary School; Coleman Primary, Evington; Inglehurst School, Newfoundpool; Oakland School, Evington; Dovelands Schools, Western Park; Braunstone Frith Junior School; Taylor Road Elementary School, St Matthews; Crown Hills Community College; Rolleston Elementary School, Eyres Monsell; Linden, Evington and Mayflower Elementary School, Spinney Hills.

Fines for parking tickets are £ 70, which are reduced to £ 35 if paid within 14 days. Revenues from parking fines are reinvested in road safety programs across the city.

Outside of Mayflower Elementary School in Evington, 17 fines were imposed in a single morning last month as part of the law enforcement operation.

Mayflower head teacher Luke Whitney said: “All schools work very hard to keep children safe. Careless parking can pose a real risk to everyone in our community, and enforcement work law can help get that message across. “

He added: “Positive education, including walking to school, biking, unattended parking and a walking bus, will help reduce this risk for our children and also improve their health, safety and well-being. “

A new round of school visits using the car and the CCTV camera is planned for the spring semester 2020, including other schools where parking concerns have been raised.

Their locations will not be vacated so inconsiderate drivers are not warned.

Coun Master said: “By continuing to visit schools and enforcing parking restrictions, we want to spread the message that this parking without regard for others, especially in areas where there is a lot of children and vehicles is just not acceptable. “

Leicester City Council works with Nottingham City Council on law enforcement, sharing both the photographic vehicle and the back room functions necessary to process and issue fines.

