Clean power

January 17, 2020 Michael Barnard

For several months I have been following the crumbling wall of denial in the higher ranks of the Republican Party. The formal denial of climate change and the refusal of climate action by the party is a global outlier, with every other country in the world signing the Paris agreement. Almost every other country has completely denied denialist parties.

But the American republicans are neatly locked in fossil fuel financing and the overlapping set of Libertarian oligarchs, and have chosen over the past 20 years to use wedge policy to brag denialists about climate change, just as they do Creationists, racists and now anti-terrorists. brag vaxxers.

Earlier I wrote about Senator Lindsey Graham’s public guidance to Donald Trump to accept climate change and produce republican action plans to counteract the democratic advantage in light of the clear climate reality in most US states. I have mentioned Congressman Matt Gaetz from Florida, described by GQ as the “Trumpiest Congressman in Trump’s Washington,” who is open in his statements that history will judge deniers very harshly. Pew Research and Monmouth University polls also revealed that this was an issue with strong two-party concerns and much stronger concerns in coastal states, and that was before rainbombs and eradication of crops in Nebraska and neighboring states brought it is clear at home in the interior. The dual efforts, including Republicans and former Republican action groups dedicated to climate policy, were tackled. The very specific threat that Florida is flashing with its crucial 29 Electoral College votes looms in my estimation, as does the less convincing, but still strong, evidence of risk to Texas.

But there is more evidence.

In a recent press conference, ironically, while announcing climate-damaging regulatory roles were asked, Donald Trump was asked if he thought global warming was a hoax, something he said in the past. How did he respond?

“Trump said,” No, no. Not at all. Nothing is a hoax. There’s nothing wrong with that. It is a very serious topic. The environment is very important to me, “he said.

As I have noted in the past, Trump has no worries at all about turning 180 degrees in his views on important topics where he is known and says the opposite of what he is currently saying. His truth only exists at the moment, in what he can get out of it and in the most political advantage he can achieve. I predicted this kind of pivot months ago, and now Trump is spun. I watched the freeze of deniers of climate change while their Denier in Chief blotted the rug under them with some cheerfulness in a few online forums.

Of course, Trump continued to slap wind energy and made it clear that any action that threatened jobs or the industry – read as jobs and the industry that supports it – would not have priority.

There is, of course, even more. News has just been announced of a Republican seniors meeting with closed doors in Washington on January 16, 2020 to devise actions to tackle the climate problem and catch up with the Democratic Party. As it has become clearer and clearer, millennials consider climate action to be a must, and Republicans are at a crossroads where, if they do not accept science and draw up a compelling action plan, they run the risk of losing it entirely.

“A lot of credibility has been given to some really crazy and dangerous and irresponsible ideas, and we need to make sure that we work to inform and educate the public about the dangers of some of these policies,” representative Garret Graves of Louisiana, the best Republican of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, said in an interview.

Those “crazy and dangerous and irresponsible ideas” are probably those in the Green New Deal, the Roosevelt-New Deal pattern, fact-based, sensible policy that was partially triggered by a Mark Z. Jacobson 2009 Scientific American paper from 2009 that was the basis of the research into 143 countries with 100% renewable energy that he leads.

Jacobson has already agreed on Twitter to his fairly broad opinion among those who have been working for years on realistic solutions to the climate crisis that this is too little, too late and that all solutions are the wrong ones.

What is the @ GOP climate strategy? The same useless technicians who do nothing to solve the problem and make it worse because of their high costs and danger # CarbonCapturehttps: //t.co/UDXvhm1M3V#Nuclearhttps: //t.co/JerZLRqJzQ

Republicans Plot Climate Strategy Https: //t.co/doUylSmOES

– Mark Z. Jacobson (@mzjacobson) January 17, 2020

Research from the University of Lancaster and the University of Hagen, published in European economic overview, gives a hint of one of the ways in which a Republican pivot could play.

“What we found with our model was that where two parties took a position on an issue, one would be more moderate and one more radical, but if only one did, it would be the one with the moderate attitude. This means that it is parties who care least about policy, who will make the most daring, radical proposals on issues, while those who care the most will not change their positions.

Given that Joe Biden is a leader and his attitude towards the climate is definitely moderate, because he is the weakest among the leaders, there is much room for more radical solutions, even if they are bad solutions that vote.

You can imagine a republican solution that goes on a war basis to build nuclear, for example. Or they can take boards from the Andrew Yang playbook and offer trillions of loans with low interest rates guaranteed for solar energy at home, a very expensive and small wedge that would play well for their base and for suburbs and nationals. They can steal Bernie Sander’s promise to give trillions of discounts to electric car buyers without tackling anything else.

One thing is clear. Providing only lip service to the climate and weak policy proposals will not give the Republicans substantial votes in November 2020.

Reading:

