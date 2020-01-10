advertisement

Eleven professional players and six other amateurs were accepted into the men’s pool of Gilas Pilipinas for the qualification for the FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021, the Philippine basketball association said on its website on Friday afternoon.

Marc Pingris, a long-time Gilas member, is at the top of the PBA talents. He is supported by 2013 World Cup teammate Japeth Aguilar.

Among the pros are Gila’s old trustworthy ones, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Kiefer Ravena, Christian Standhardinger, Ray Parks Jr., Poy Erram, Mac Belo and novice CJ Perez, who served in China during the World Cup.

Kobe Paras, Dave Ildefonso, Justine Baltazar, and the brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño were the last youngsters on the list from which the final list for the first window of the qualification is selected.

The first PBA newcomers, Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi and brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, were added to the pool. Thirdy Ravena and Jaydee were added later.

SBP has a dedicated national team supported by two or three professionals

Interestingly, five-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo wasn’t on the list.

According to Commissioner Willie Marcial, the 24-man pool was completed on Thursday afternoon during the PBA board meeting at his Libis, Quezon City office.

In a previous interview, Al Panlilio, president of Samahang Baksetbol ng Pilipinas, said the association plans to appoint an interim coach for Gilas’ campaign in the regional tournament that will take place next month.

The Philippines will play two street games in February: the 20th against Thailand and the 23rd against Indonesia.

Panlilio said in the same interview that there remains a way to attract professionals to the 2023 World Cup to be held in the Philippines.

