When you think about the sixth season of The Flash, the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths comes to your mind. That makes sense when you consider what happened! It was the most epic crossover event in superhero history on TV and will showcase its presence in a variety of ways.

While the crossover will raise its head in many different forms, there are some other interesting things as well. Take for example the secrets of some new enemies that will come on board, the role of Wells in the world and then how Wally West will come back. Kid Flash has not been a big part of the story for a while, but his return could bring big changes. The executive producer / showrunner notes this in a new interview with TVLine on this topic:

Wally returns for one of the central episodes in The Flash’s mythology, and that’s not an understatement. He’s coming back as a changed person and what he has to do and how it affects Barry will literally change the two – and frankly – their skills forward.

For now, we think we’ll see Wally to make sure that its effects are felt, even if it’s not there forever. We don’t feel that Keiynan Lonsdale will be full-time in the future, so he has to claim his story in a different way. It remains to be seen how this will ultimately look.

You’ll see more of Wally a little later in the season, but keep in mind that you’ll see another familiar face in David Ramsey on Tuesday. Bringing Diggle is one way to honor Arrow’s legacy, and it’s another change to say goodbye to an important character.

