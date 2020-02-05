advertisement

The already impressive Longitude bill has just been extended by 11 other acts.

Joining Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, A $ AP Rocky and more at Dublin’s Marlay Park are:

RODDY RICCH

ORANGE REX COUNTY

MEEK MILL

DOJA CAT

Clairo

POLO G

GIRL IN RED

RICO NASTY

TYLAH YAWEH

JOY CROOKES

PINK BABY

Other acts will be announced in the coming weeks. However, this is bad news for J Hus fans – the London rapper abandoned Longitude due to “ unforeseen circumstances ”.

The day-to-day distribution of the three-day festival (July 3 to 5) was also revealed.

Friday July 3

Kendrick Lamar

My beauty

Aitch

EarthGang

JAY1

Tyla Yaweh

Baby pink

Saturday July 4

Tyler the creator

AJ Tracey

Rex Orange County

Meek Mill

Playboi Carti

Lil tecca

Pop Smoke

Polo G

Sunday July 5

A $ AP Rocky

Young thug

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Charli XCX

Doja cat

Clairo

Girl in red

Rico Nasty

Joy Crookes

IDK

Santi

The last batch of tickets will be on general sale this Friday, February 7 at 9 a.m. However, presale tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. sign up for the pre-sale via the official website.

Weekend tickets are € 219.75 and day tickets are € 89.50.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgd_Tgi-pbQ (/ integrated)

