The already impressive Longitude bill has just been extended by 11 other acts.
Joining Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, A $ AP Rocky and more at Dublin’s Marlay Park are:
RODDY RICCH
ORANGE REX COUNTY
MEEK MILL
DOJA CAT
Clairo
POLO G
GIRL IN RED
RICO NASTY
TYLAH YAWEH
JOY CROOKES
PINK BABY
Other acts will be announced in the coming weeks. However, this is bad news for J Hus fans – the London rapper abandoned Longitude due to “ unforeseen circumstances ”.
The day-to-day distribution of the three-day festival (July 3 to 5) was also revealed.
Friday July 3
Kendrick Lamar
My beauty
Aitch
EarthGang
JAY1
Tyla Yaweh
Baby pink
Saturday July 4
Tyler the creator
AJ Tracey
Rex Orange County
Meek Mill
Playboi Carti
Lil tecca
Pop Smoke
Polo G
Sunday July 5
A $ AP Rocky
Young thug
DaBaby
Roddy Ricch
Charli XCX
Doja cat
Clairo
Girl in red
Rico Nasty
Joy Crookes
IDK
Santi
The last batch of tickets will be on general sale this Friday, February 7 at 9 a.m. However, presale tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. sign up for the pre-sale via the official website.
Weekend tickets are € 219.75 and day tickets are € 89.50.
