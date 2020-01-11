advertisement

At night, Miao Wei, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology in China, announced at the EV100 Forum in Beijing that subsidies for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in July 2020 will not be reduced, as many in the industry had feared.

As sales of NEV vehicles declined throughout the year from 1.3 million in 2018 to 1.2 million in 2019, the reduction of subsidies in 2020 is expected to accelerate the goal of accelerating the transition from gas cars to EVs damage.

In July 2019, the Chinese government reduced the subsidy for NEV vehicles from 50,000 yuan (approximately $ 7,200) to 25,000 yuan (approximately $ 3,600) for cars with an action radius of more than 400 kilometers (approximately 250 miles). In addition to the federal grant, there are various other incentives to purchase an EV.

In various Chinese cities (such as Beijing and Guangzhou) they use an odd even number plate ration to control air pollution. This encourages people to carpool with someone with a different license plate (or just buy two cars). They run BEVs (fully electric vehicles) every day. In many cities there is a lottery for registering new cars and they give more registrations to EVs than to new petrol cars. There is a sales tax of 10 percent on cars and EVs are exempt and that exemption is expected to continue for at least another year. As I wrote in this article, men use a car and especially a luxury car to attract a bride. Plus, all the reasons why people around the world love electric cars (cheap to refuel and maintain, quiet and fun to drive, good for the environment) and especially Tesla vehicles (unparalleled safety, autonomy and updates over the air) ).

This news will help ensure that demand and prices are very strong in China in 2020, and so far the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai has an incredible record of construction and ramping up production to 1,000 cars per week with proven power to build on a rate of 3,000 a week. So both supply and demand seem to be strong for Model 3 and probably Model Y as soon as it is ready. Initially, only Model Ys imported from Fremont are available to order in China at prices that are significantly higher than both the US and the Made-In-China Model 3. When Model Y is made locally in China, the price is expected to be are considerably lower thanks to lower shipping costs, lower production costs and possibly better incentives.

