Earlier this year, the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported an increase in the number of female directors making top films. The latest report sees similar advances for people on camera.

When it comes to diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera, steps are taken that only take up your time. Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative surveyed the 100 best films of 2019 in their most recent study entitled “Inequality among 1,300 popular films: Examining gender and race / ethnicity of leads / co-leads from 2007 to 2019” and came away with some convincing new information: A big step forward when it comes to films in which both women and people with color appear. The group’s most recent analysis looked at 1,300 top films from the past 13 years (focusing on those with 100 highest yields from 2007 to 2019), and found that more films starred women and people with color in 2019 than in a decade before.

Of the top 100 films of 2019, 43 films had a female lead or co-starred, a 13-year high (for comparison, 39 films had a female lead or co-starred in 2018, and only 20 films starred in 2007). Similarly, the study also found that 31 of the 100 best films had an underrepresented lead or co-lead, which is also a 13-year high (more compared: in 2018, 27 films had a colored person in a lead or Co-Lead 2007 there were only 13). For those interested in the gulf between film and television, the study found that this increase in female lead and co-lead roles (finally) equates film with television representation.

The report also found that films with women and black people have proven to be profitable for the studios that make them up (Walt Disney Studios earned $ 4.1 billion for female content alone), even if such steps were still taken have not led to awards -Voting Bodies (example: this year’s Oscars only includes one nomination for a colored person, with only Cynthia Erivo nodding for her main role in “Harriet”).

“It is clear that Hollywood is taking steps to create more inclusive stories and that these films connect with the audience,” said Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, on the latest findings. “But there is also a very obvious gap between what sells tickets and what gives rewards, and this indicates a systematic tendency among cultural institutions like the BAFTAs or the Academy Awards. After another year in which the major studios have increased their production of films with female and underrepresented actors or co-actors, it’s important to realize that talent isn’t constrained by gender or race / ethnicity. “

Earlier this year, Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative also analyzed the percentage of female directors in terms of their long-term inclusion in the Director’s Chair study. This study found similar results and found that for the first time in over a decade, both the number and percentage of women who worked as directors for some of Hollywood’s greatest feature films have increased.

Still, only 12 of the most successful films of 2019 were made by women, and Smith encouraged more studios to discover female talent both in front of and behind the camera. “Studios put money behind inclusion and the box office reacts in kind,” wrote Smith. “As the number of films with women continues to grow, it is important that women have the opportunity to tell these stories – including those with male lead roles.”

Here you can read the new research report on the study “Inequality over 1,300 popular films: Examination of gender and race / ethnicity of leads / co-leads from 2007 to 2019”.

