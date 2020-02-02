advertisement

If we want to tackle the climate crisis, we have to reduce transport emissions. Good public transportation – fast, reliable, and affordable – can help by getting us away from gasoline-powered cars.

Electricity transit, which can be subways, light rail or trolleys, and battery-powered buses, is particularly important for coping with the climate crisis.

Subways are only practical in populous cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Light rail is great in many environments. There is a light rail system in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo, and Toronto is building a system in the city center that will greatly benefit the city, especially in neighborhoods that are currently not well connected to public transport. But one vehicle is often overlooked: the purely electric bus.

advertisement

Electric buses have many virtues. They can be built quickly – no small matter during the escalating climate emergency.

The electrification of buses is part of a comprehensive project to electrify a large part of our economy. The 2019 report by political analyst Tom Green of the David Suzuki Foundation, Emission reduction, says we have to “electrify just about everything”. He writes: “Several research projects have shown that electrification will, as far as possible, be a pillar of Canada’s efforts to decarbonize.”

Transportation is the second largest source of Canadian greenhouse gases, which is only displaced by the oil and gas sector. In 2017 (the year with the latest data), transportation in Canada accounted for a staggering 174 million tons of CO2 equivalents. Oil and gas exploration contributed 195 million tons.

The emission reduction advantages of e-buses are considerable. Even in provinces like Alberta, where electricity is mainly generated by burning fossil fuels, electric buses can hold their own against diesel. Clean Energy Canada, a think tank at Simon Fraser University, says: “When a battery-electric bus is connected to the Edmonton power grid, it should emit 38 to 44 percent less CO2 than a diesel equivalent – and if the electricity becomes cleaner, the buses will. “A 2019 Suzuki Foundation report, Gear changes, “Electrifying buses would further reduce the GHG impact of transit use.”

E-bus production can also strengthen Canada’s clean tech sector and create jobs. There are a number of companies in our country that manufacture vehicles for the national and international market. New federal funding could give these companies – including Nova Bus from Quebec and New Flyer Industries from Winnipeg – an additional boost.

There could even be benefits to national unity. The buses could support manufacturers and transit drivers across the country, demonstrate Ottawa’s commitment to ensure that all regions realize their potential, and promote the message: “This clean air transit service supported by the Canadian government.”

The Federal Government should take this seriously into account when preparing this year’s federal budget.

During the elections, the liberals – who formed a minority government – pledged to make transit funding permanent (as opposed to occasional), saying that this money would increase by $ 3 billion annually. They also said that in a few years there would be transit investments for buses and trains that do not emit carbon.

The Prime Minister’s letter to Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna asked her to fulfill these promises: “Make the federal government’s commitment to financing local public transport permanent and increase construction costs over time. Ensure that new federal investments are made in public Local transportation will be used to support zero buses and rails from 2023. “

These are good guidelines and we need to make sure that they are implemented – even improved – quickly. Scientists tell us that we have to drastically reduce emissions within the decade.

The government must act quickly to take advantage of these opportunities and prevent electric bus manufacturing from being relocated to the United States. Clean Energy Canada argues: “Canada is home to several of North America’s leading electric bus manufacturers, which are well positioned to capitalize on the global electrification of transit – provided the transport authorities and policymakers take the opportunity.”

Some cities have already bought electric buses, but the numbers are relatively small. Toronto just bought 60 (out of a total fleet of around 2,000 buses) and Edmonton recently ordered 25 (out of around 1,000). These are good steps, but new federal money could charge them.

Ottawa plans to finance zero-emission vehicles by 2023. This means that the government could pay another three years for diesel-powered buses. It makes no sense in a climate crisis.

Canadian technology can now produce high quality electric buses (and good jobs). Let us make cleaner and healthier public transport a priority in the upcoming federal budget.

David Suzuki is a scientist, broadcaster, author, and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation. Written by Gideon Forman, climate change and transportation policy analyst at the David Suzuki Foundation.

,

advertisement