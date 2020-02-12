(Reuters Health) – People who live in cities where the air is polluted by factories and traffic gases may not live as cleanly as they would have, a recent study suggests.

Researchers focused on ozone, a volatile form of oxygen produced when different types of traffic and industrial pollution respond to sunlight. Worldwide, about four in five people in urban areas are exposed to ozone levels that exceed the safe levels recommended by the World Health Organization, the BMJ study team notes.

The study looked at ozone levels and deaths in 406 cities in 20 countries around the world. He found that, in general, about 6,000 deaths a year in those cities could be prevented if stricter air quality standards reduced ozone levels below the WHO recommended maximum of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air (mcg / m3).

“Our study confirms evidence from previous studies on the adverse health impacts associated with exposure to ground-level ozone,” said lead study author Ana Maria Vicedo-Cabrera from the University of Bern in Switzerland.

“Patients need to be aware of the dangers of exposure to high levels of ozone, especially when their health is compromised,” Videco-Cabrera said by email.

Air pollution has long been linked to higher risks of heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks and other respiratory problems with the potential to shorten people’s lives. However, less is known about how exposure to ozone levels higher than WHO limits can directly affect longevity, the study team notes.

In the current study, researchers examined data on ozone levels and more than 45 million deaths between 1985 and 2015.

On average, a 10 mcg / m3 increase in ozone during the current and previous days was associated with a 0.18% increase in the risk of death, the study team found.

Even when cities had ozone concentrations below WHO levels, levels between 70mcg / m3 and 100mcg / m3 were still associated with an increased risk of death during the study period. This suggests that even stricter air quality standards may be needed, the study team concludes.

The study was not designed to determine whether or how ozone exposure can cause premature death.

Researchers also lacked sufficient data from certain regions of the world, including South America, Africa, and the Middle East, to compile a truly global assessment of how ozone exposure affects longevity. The ozone assessment also did not look at outdoor versus indoor air quality.

“We don’t fully understand the whole way from ozone exposure to mortality,” Dr. Frank Gilliland, a researcher at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles who was not involved in the study.

“We know that ozone is a toxic gas that produces damage to the air and systemic oxidative and inflammation when absorbed these harmful effects are likely to have major impacts on those with health problems such as respiratory conditions or who are not weak from aging, “Gilliland said by email.

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/2UKNecD BMJ, online February 10, 2020.