Clarence House revealed details of the royal visit to Leicestershire on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will participate in several engagements throughout the day – visiting hospitals, businesses and charities.

Event schedules are not disclosed in advance, but Charles and Camilla’s first visit will be to the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center (DMRC) at Stanford Hall near Loughborough where they will be joined by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Royals will meet treated and rehabilitated military personnel after suffering injuries on the battlefield3.

They will also speak with the medical staff who take care of them.

What is the DMRC?

The DMRC is managed by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) and started admitting patients in October 2018.

It provides hospital and residential rehabilitation to active members of the Armed Forces for complex musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, including complex trauma, rehabilitation after injury or neurological disease and hospital care for diseases of the joints and soft tissue.

It also offers teaching, research and training in military rehabilitation, hosting both the Academic Department of Military Rehabilitation and the Mixed School of Exercise Rehabilitation Instructors.

DMRC includes both a defense component and proposals for a national facility (NHS) on the same site, sharing knowledge, expertise and certain specialized facilities with the establishment of defense for mutual benefit.

The Duke of Cambridge, sponsor of the DNRC appeal, attended the official handover of the new defense center to the nation in June 2018.

The national facility is progressing through a business case process, which could see the facility operate in 2023, subject to relevant approvals.

Leicester Market

After the DMRC’s visit, Price Charles and Camilla will travel to Leicester to visit the market where they will meet merchants and members of the Shama Women’s Center charity.

The Shama Center was created in 1983 to “empower women and girls to become more active in educational, economic and social life through a series of activities that build their confidence, their employability skills, health and well-being. “

It offers a range of activities in a women-only setting, including a family violence program, bereavement counseling, business workshops and support in English.

Their Royal Highnesses will then attend a children’s performance to celebrate the diversity of the city in the form of Spark Arts.

They will unveil a commemorative plaque on the new market square to mark the renaming of Green Dragon Square and visit the new market food hall.

They will also see the statue of Leicester Suffragette Alice Hawkins who played a central role in securing the vote for women in the early 20th century.

The Prince of Wales is the founding royal patron of the British Asian Trust, and will then attend a reception to kick off the Midlands chapter of the charity at City Rooms in Hotel Street.

Trolley Push at Leicester General

The Duchess will travel to Leicester General Hospital to participate in the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) “Big Trolley Push”.

She is the president of the RVS, which has nearly 20,000 volunteers supporting thousands of people each month in hospitals and in the community.

There are 75 RVS volunteers who run a store and cart service at the Leicester General.

Factory tours

Prince Charles will visit the Soane Britain Workshop at Thurmaston, Britain’s last rattan workshop, to see a series of demonstrations by craftsmen and women.

He will visit the workshop and be informed of the history of Leicester weaving before revealing another plaque.

The couple will then visit the Cambridge Satchel Company factory in Syston to meet with staff and observe each step of the production process. During the tour, His Royal Highness will emboss a piece of leather with the Prince’s Foundation logo using an antique embossing machine.

Their Royal Highnesses will then join a reception with staff where Her Royal Highness will be invited to cut a commemorative cake and Her Royal Highness will unveil a commemorative plaque.

.

