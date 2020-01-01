advertisement

Samsung has shared fairly Neon teasers in recent weeks, but we still don’t know exactly what to expect from this specific product. What we do know is that Neon is an artificial human project that will be revealed at CES 2020 within a few days. Although we have no idea what we can really expect from Neon, a brand new discovery reveals more details about what Samsung’s coolest product could ever be.

The people at LetsGoDigital, who have gathered a lot of information from patent applications about potential products of the future, such as the PS5 and future iPhone models, have found documentation that is relevant to Neon.

The Dutch-language blog has unearthed four Samsung trademark applications that have been submitted to the USPTO for the following product names: Neon, Neon Artificial Human, Neon.Life and Core R3. More interesting are the descriptions that Samsung has provided for these trademark archives. Here is that for Neon:

advertisement

Entertainment services, namely, the production of special effects, including modeling services, computer-generated images, and computer-generated graphics for the production of films, videos, and movie trailers; augmented reality video production; create computer generated characters; design and development of computer models of people using computer animation for use in films, television, internet and other applications; design and development of software for virtual characters; create custom, computer-generated graphics, animations, simulations, and entertainment models for others.

And this is the one for Neon.Life and Core R3:

Downloadable and recorded software for creating, viewing, editing, editing, disruptions, publishing and exporting virtual characters; downloadable and recorded software for developing virtual characters; downloadable and recorded software for computer generated characters for use in films, television, internet and entertainment; computer programs for creating, implementing and distributing realistic-looking virtual characters via an internet platform; design and development of computer models of human beings using computer animation.

What it looks like, Samsung imagines a future in which it could create an artificial creature that is much smarter than the Bixby assistant that is pre-loaded on its phones. This artificial human project sounds like it requires its own operating system that would combine a variety of elements to create a virtual reality persona. It is unclear whether this artificial human would have an AI brain or become an avatar of the user. The latter is not a particularly exciting prospect. It sounds more like an evolution of the AR Emoji from Samsung.

But if Neon turns out to be an AI human-like computer, then Samsung might be one of the first technology companies to reveal what could grow in the future of personalized operating systems and real androids. Samsung will tell us everything about Neon at CES 2020 within a few days.

Image source: Lee Jin-Man / AP / Shutterstock

.

advertisement