The singer and the clear video message that surprised everyone.

Britney Spears shared a video in which she not only showed her ornate Christmas tree, several meters long, but also sent a message to the Internet user who had crossed her publication.

More accurate, the famous singer appealed to those who follow her and strive to criticize every detail of her private life or personal image.

Without ignoring that the pop diva It should be noted that the love and company of her current partner was the key to her recovery.

While the legendary musical star doesn’t have the look and energy of so many years ago, it basically says that making publications more common is much worse because of the bullying and bad mood that a lot of comments make.

“I love to share with all of you … but it was difficult to keep sharing because people say the worst things,” says the eternal schoolgirl who sends a merry christmas message to her friends.

“It’s very easy to attack cybernetically, to hide behind their phones and to write bad comments, but when they meet you in real life, they suddenly pretend to be a big fan and want a picture,” Sam commented Asghari’s defense of his partner Britney.

We hope that the rumors about a new nerve crisis are just that and that Britney spears can continue to make the most of her life and share it with her usual fans.

