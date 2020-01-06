advertisement

More charges have been sworn in against the man accused in the 2017 murder of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey.

Surrey Provincial Court officials confirmed Monday that Brandon Nathan Teixeira – who was the subject of widespread maniacs until his arrest last month in California on a charge of first-degree murder – is now also charged with attempted murder and dismissal. firearm for the purpose of injury or disfigurement.

The new charges were sworn in December 20, and are in connection with an October 23, 2017 incident – the same date that Khabra was shot dead near Crescent Road and 36A Avenue, and a woman who US court documents describe as girlfriend of Khabra was also shot.

Teixeira is also now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Maple Ridge on August 23, 2015. Those charges were sworn in December 5, 2019 in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

On that August 23, at 02:30 the second morning, two people were stabbed outside the Haney public house. The attack left one of the victims in critical condition, and the suspect fled the scene. Police have not confirmed that this is the incident that resulted in the charges against Teixeira.

Revenge, the gifts cited as a motive

According to U.S. District Court documents, Khabra’s murder for 2017 was motivated by revenge and a claimed $ 160,000 bounty.

First degree murder charges related to death were first announced in September 2018.

Teixeira was arrested on December 1 at a residence in Oroville, Calif.

According to a news release issued by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office after his arrest, the homicide accused attempted to evade capture by ramming an armored vehicle with his vehicle, and then quickly backed up, in an attempt to escape. .

After the BCSO used a second armored vehicle to disable Teixeira’s vehicle, he continued to try to escape, the release states.

“Teixeira got out of his vehicle and did not follow BCSO commands. The BCSO used a K-9 to take Teixeira into custody. “

Court documents note that Teixeira was ordered ‘completely handcuffed’ for his US court appearance.

He remains in US custody

A “status conference” on extradition proceedings, originally set for December 23, is scheduled for January 30th. Canadian officials have 60 days since Teixeira’s arrest “to present the extradition package,” a memorandum from the federal defender’s office. .

Surrey court officials say there are currently seven warrants issued for Teixeira. In addition to the three counts included in the Dec. 20 information, there are warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, threatening expression and parole violation. These offenses occurred between June 26, 2016 and July 12, 2018.

– with files by Neil Corbett

