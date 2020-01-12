advertisement

Environmental groups are applauding international carriers and shipping companies that have voluntarily vowed to stay away from controversial Arctic routes.

“We were really excited to take this pledge,” said Dan Hubbell of Ocean Conservancy, who is co-ordinating the campaign.

advertisement

To date, 21 companies that ship or carry goods internationally have signed up.

This means that signatories who produce consumer goods – including Nike, Puma, Columbia and Ralph Lauren – will ensure that their products are not shipped along routes crossing Arctic waters.

Carriers, which include global giants like Kuehne + Nagel and Hapag-Lloyd, will not send their ships along those lanes or arrange for others to carry them.

Hubbell said the underwriters control about a third of the transportation industry from market share.

That’s 1,366 boats and three of the top five shipping companies in the world.

That’s worth celebrating, Hubbell said.

“The Arctic is both unique and uniquely sensitive. We are still too far out of the way to have any support infrastructure or quick response if we have a spill. “

The impact of maritime transport on Arctic ecosystems, animals such as beluga whales, narwhal and sea, as well as indigenous communities is largely unknown. Ice and periods of 24-hour darkness add to the dangers of the northern seas.

Arctic shipping remains at its infancy, but it is growing at a rate of about six percent a year, said Greg Fiske, a researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts.

“The boats are up,” he said. “Mostly, it’s the Russians.”

VIDEO: Sew polar bears through a live Arctic camera

Just over half of all ships in the Arctic are Russian, Fiske found. They are crossing the North Sea Route that Russia has developed in recent years along its northern coast.

Fiske counted about 3,100 merchant ships in Arctic waters in 2016, the vast majority on the North Sea Route. About half are cargo ships of some sort: from oil tankers to bulk carriers. The rest is for travelers, supplies or fishing.

“We also found that smaller vessels are growing faster than larger vessels,” Fiske said. “It’s the smaller vessels that are a major concern for policymakers because they have a greater risk.”

He expects it will be difficult to convince shippers to stay away from the Arctic as climate change reduces the ice cover that has kept it in frozen isolation.

“You are opening up a whole new ocean and it will be quite difficult to keep people from using it.”

Hubbell said the promise of non-use could make a difference – especially as it forms part of a larger campaign against other environmental threats to the area, such as heavy fuel oil, a large source of greenhouse gases as well as carbon. black.

“I think it’s important for us to send a signal,” he said.

“Excitings it’s exciting to see the narrative shift. The changes in the Arctic are not a magical economic opportunity here – it’s evidence of a real tragedy.

“Hopefully other companies sign up.”

READ MORE: ‘Not as it used to be:’ Arctic warm autumn creates ice hazards for Inuit

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement