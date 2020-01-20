advertisement

According to a new survey published by Ampere Analysis on Monday morning, streaming fatigue is no longer an issue for more Americans than ever before.

In the U.S., 39% of respondents with internet access paid for at least three streaming services in mid-2019, according to a Ampere survey of 22,000 people. This corresponds to an increase of 6% compared to the same date in 2018.

This number should continue to increase until mid-2020, as more and more streaming services come onto the market. Disney + and Apple TV + debuted last November, and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Quibi and HBO Max will hit the market this spring. These services, paired with Stalwarts like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, make it increasingly difficult for viewers to cut the cord and stay within budget.

advertisement

Also read: Why Peacock’s bet on ad-supported streaming Genius Move could be

It’s not just the US either. In Europe, the number of households paying for three or more services rose from 16% to 22% of households who subscribed to at least three subscriptions between 2018 and 2019.

“While cable cutting is a major problem in the United States, it has been less of a challenge for the industry in many international markets,” said Ampere analyst Minal Modha. “However, our research shows that consumers in many global markets are increasingly combining SVoD products with a free broadcast TV service, which will put established pay-TV providers at a standstill in the future.”

Survey results suggest that customers’ willingness to pay for multiple services may shift after the number of services the average U.S. household paid for 2.6 subscriptions last year decreased slightly. The survey’s results also match a record number of satellite and cable television losses in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2019.

advertisement