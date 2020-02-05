advertisement

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and TERENCE CHEA

SAN DIEGO – About 350 Americans who fled the Chinese virus zone were examined on Wednesday at two military bases in California, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

Two jets landed at Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco before sunrise. According to official figures, 178 passengers will spend the next two weeks in a hotel on the premises, while the other hours later will be transported to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

The jets land second and third after a charter flight with 195 Americans last week at March Air Reserve Base near the Moreno Valley in California. A child who got a fever while in the federal quarantine was “actually pretty good,” said a federal health official on Wednesday, and was released after a negative test for the new virus.

On Wednesday in Travis, guests and hotel staff were picked up before the planes arrived. Traci Keller said. The Americans were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the new virus outbreak.

The evacuees on Wednesday are between 2 and over 65 years old. Most Americans have lived in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the provincial capital, for months or years, said Dr. Henry Walke of the Centers for Disease Control and Contraception. A child on the flight to Travis had a fever and was examined in a hospital in Northern California.

Following the same protocol as in the March ARB, passengers arriving on Wednesday will be given a health exam to determine the symptoms of the virus and have their temperature measured twice a day. Officials said they weren’t confined to their rooms, but each family unit was told to stay half a meter away from other families, along with other precautions.

“We don’t want children to share toys between families,” said Walke.

Other planes with Americans from Wuhan will arrive Thursday at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, where they will be quarantined, the CDC said.

One of the planes left Travis Air Force Base on Wednesday and brought approximately 170 Americans to Miramar station, where these people are also quarantined for 14 days, Dr. Christopher Braden of the CDC.

“They are happy and relieved to be back in the United States,” said Braden at an afternoon press conference in San Diego. The passengers would be checked before they settle in the base.

Regardless, a Korean Air flight to Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles from Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday because of concerns that some passengers may have been exposed to a new virus, the airline said.

The airline said three passengers, all holders of a US passport, were allowed to resume the flight after showing no symptoms during a screening at Los Angeles International Airport.

The plane continued with all of the original passengers on board to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The flight was diverted after it was found that the three passengers were within 14 days of their departure from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, China.

Also on Wednesday, U.S. health authorities began shipping diagnostic test kits to laboratories in the country and abroad. Early next week, the virus tests will be done near the patient rather than at the CDC laboratory in Atlanta, and the states will begin to share the test results with the public. The center plans to update the US case three times a week on its website.

“Now is the time to act so that we can slow down the introduction and action of this virus in the United States,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the center. “This is the beginning of a long answer.”

The Americans were evacuated to the ARB a week after their arrival on January 29. There they remain in quarantine until February 11th. This is 14 days after your plane leaves China.

“As long as they are healthy and their immediate family is healthy, our plan is to release them and help them achieve their ultimate goal, which I expect will be with their family at home,” said Messonnier.

The child, who was hospitalized on Monday evening at the Riverside University medical center in Moreno Valley, developed a fever – a symptom of the novel coronavirus, but not a definitive one.

“Those of you with children know that there are many reasons why a child might have a fever,” said Messonnier.

Tests have been sent to the CDC and the results have been negative, Riverside County health officials said Wednesday.

The new virus belongs to the corona virus family and is closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The authors Ryan Hagen and Associated Press, Christopher Weber and Carla K. Johnson, contributed to this report.

