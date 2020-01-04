advertisement

At least 68 Canadian firefighters are giving up their Christmas break this year to help their Australian spouses fight the fires under it.

The Canadian Interagency Fire Center says, according to Global News, a 21-person contingent left Canada on December 3 for a 38-day deployment to New South Wales after the center received a formal request for assistance.

On December 19, the second group of about 30 Canadians left to join their team in under 38 days, and another group of 17 is expected to leave on December 30.

advertisement

Kim Connors, Winnipeg-based CIFFC executive director, says Canada has previously called on Australian firefighters four times since 2015, and “the deals are reciprocal, so it was the first time Australia needed help from Canada. “.

He said, “Our Canadian firefighters and their families have volunteered their time to be away for the holidays, which is different for the northern hemisphere to deal with wildland fires during Christmas and New Year, so we are very proud of those who do. “

The Canadian contingent will be involved in management efforts and will not directly fight ground fires.

“They’ve been in a drought for quite a long time and it’s not a very good situation down there and obviously their summer started as our winter began.”

Canada has such “mutual aid” agreements with New Zealand, the US, Mexico and South Africa.

While climate change is causing drastic weather changes around the world, Australia is quite literally feeling the heat as more than 100 wildfires were reported in the province of New South Wales alone.

According to TIME, Koalas are now a critically endangered species as thousands have died in recent fires.

advertisement