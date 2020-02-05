advertisement

A few days ago we reported that there might be a long-term release for NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 in Charles Michael Davis. Now we have checked exactly that again!

As reported by TV Insider, Davis will regularly advance in the role of Quentin Carter. This suggests that he will help fill the void left by late Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black). These two characters are by no means supposed to be identical, but the departure of one regular series opened the door for another. In addition, New Orleans would operate with Lasalle NCIS: only with Pride, Sebastian, Gregorio and Hannah in the field. That leaves them a bit understaffed and the character of Quentin Carter could change that.

So what fascinates him? Executive producer Christopher Silber said the following about the website above:

“We knew we needed someone who was exciting and could challenge the team – and Pride (played by Scott Bakula) … Quentin has the story of switching from post to post, doing great things, but then someone upset and get moved again. “

It feels like there is a bit of NCIS Nick Torres in Carter, at least when it comes to his tendency to express his opinion and then throw himself into a little trouble afterwards. What is most remarkable here is that Carter himself moves to the New Orleans office at Pride’s request, which means for us that Dwayne recognizes his skills, even if not everyone else does. We believe that this team ventures off the beaten path and that a character like Quentin might end up being a perfect fit – even if there could be some growing pain along the way.

Expect former actor The Originals to return to the air soon after NCIS: New Orleans on February 16 in his new Sunday night time slot. Interestingly, the launch of NCIS: Los Angeles just announced a change in which the Fatima character was geared towards a more permanent arc.

