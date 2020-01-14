advertisement

It’s really something that the comics have reached a critical point such as as obscure a character as Morbius, The Living Vampire now has its own blockbuster of tentacles with big name stars attached.

If we’re making obscure comic book characters, how come there isn’t a Booster Gold movie yet? Anyway, ‘Morbius’ sees Jared Leto play the main character, a brilliant scientist who suffers from a rare disease of the blood which kills him slowly. Short of options, he decides to deliberately inflict himself on vampirism and, of course, becomes super buff with super powers and essentially stops aging.

Matt Smith, alumnus of The Crown and alumnus of Doctor Who, is also there, as well as Loxias, the boyfriend of Morbius who suffers from the same rare blood disease which – you guessed it – eventually becomes super buff with super powers and fight Morbius. Speaking of “ The Crown, ” Jared Harris is there as a gritty show man and mentor, while Michael Keaton appears for a scene at the end to remind you that this is part of the Marvel universe of Sony.

There is also a very obvious moment when Morbius walks past a poster – in slow motion, by the way – of a poster of Spider-Man with the graffiti “ Murderer ” on the side, just to hammer the point that it is settled in the same world.

Also thank the trailer editor for keeping this epic version of classical music. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” had Debussy from “Clair de Lune” and “Morbius” from Beethoven “Fur Elise”.

Looked.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLMBLuGJTsA [/ integrated]

