WASHINGTON – The Memphis Grizzlies believe their resilience will help them survive difficult shooting nights like Sunday.

Yes, having Morant also helps.

Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple double in his career, and the Grizzlies shook off their 3-point agony in a 106-99 win over the Washington Wizards.

Memphis remained eighth on the Western Conference and improved to 27-26. It’s a win more than some sports bets that the Grizzlies bring in all season.

“I feel like we all have just one chip on our shoulders here,” said Morant, who is now the favorite of the same sportsbook providers in the NBA rookie of the year race. “As I said, they chose us to win 26 games this year. That’s a chip right there, and we just happened to do it tonight. But the chip doesn’t go away. “

Morant scored 10 of his fourth-quarter points for Memphis, who ended the game with a 22: 8 run after spending most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 points ahead and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won 5 out of 32 from a distance.

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds, part of a 62-50 edge that kept visitors on the boards.

“It cost a few bold things,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “This is, I think, a kind of crucial moment for our boys who have to fight for us through one of the toughest offensive nights.”

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which was already 12 points ahead, but scored 4 out of 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Rui Hachimura had 12 points and 11 assists when the wizards dropped three games behind Orlando for the final final point in the east.

Moritz Wagner had 19 points from the bank, while Davis Bertans added 15 points in one night. Washington shot almost as bad as Memphis across the bow (7 out of 33) and worse overall (34 out of 101).

“Sometimes we come down and we can’t get stops and we can’t shoot,” Beal said afterwards. “So it’s like there should be something.”

Morant was the instigator during the late run of the grizzlies. He found Anderson among himself to tie him 5:33 before hitting two free throws to give Memphis the first half lead 26 seconds later.

Clarke’s 3-pointer on his only attempt behind the bow extended the lead to five before Morant Anderson found it back inside to make it 102-95.

Morants 3 from the right elbow made it 105-96 in 44 seconds, sending much of the Washington crowd to the exits.

“This guy is young, but he plays like a five-year all-star,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks about Morant. “He just controls the game. … he’s a problem. “

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Missed their first seven 3-point attempts. … F / C Jordan Bell and C Gorgui Dieng were available but did not play. Memphis picked up Bell from Houston and Dieng from Minnesota at the close of trading. … Jackson recorded his third double double of the season.

Assistants: G Jerome Robinson was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. The first points since then came from a three-digit hand that gave Washington the biggest lead at 30:18 at the end of the first quarter. … Hachimura’s double-double was the third of his career.

VOLUME SHOOTER

Washington and Memphis each had more than 100 attempts to shoot. The 102 grizzlies had reached a seasonal high.

Waiter waived

The Grizzlies did without G Dion Waiters on Sunday, three days after they took him over from Miami Heat in a three-team deal that also included Minnesota.

The waiters had been suspended from the heat three times this season, including a 10-game ban after a drug-related incident in a team plane.

The Grizzlies also received F Justise Winslow from Miami and Dieng from Minnesota while sending F Andre Iguodala, F Jae Crowder and F Solomon Hill into the heat.

NEXT

Grizzlies: hosts Portland on Wednesday.

Assistants: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

