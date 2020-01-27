advertisement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The night in Memphis began with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. It ended up with players on both sides remembering the Los Angeles Lakers who were great for the good he brought to the game.

As for the game itself, Ja Morant scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter so the Memphis Grizzlies won the Phoenix Suns 114-109 for the second consecutive Sunday evening.

Hours after the news that Bryant had been killed in a helicopter accident, the Grizzlies won the first tip and immediately suffered an injury to the 24-second clock. When the Suns were taken possession of, they remained on the forecourt for an 8-second injury – the 24 and 8 represented Bryants two numbers during his NBA career. When the Memphis crowd rose in recognition of Bryant, they started “Kobe! Kobe! “

“We went out tonight and tried to find some energy to come out and compete and get a win,” said Morant about playing in the gloomy atmosphere. “It’s a tough night for everyone.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks each finished with 20 points for Memphis. Kyle Anderson, who had 12 rebounds in the season, made two free throws 11.3 seconds ahead.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points and Deandre Ayton ended the race with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Phoenix lost for the third time in four games.

“There is no script for a day like today. A lot of players played with difficulty and it is difficult to keep up on a day like this,” said Suns manager Monty Williams. He primarily commented on the loss of Bryant instead of the game.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins called the game “a brave win from our boys,” but he also kept most of his post-game comments on Bryant’s loss. “Just the ultimate competitor,” said Jenkins. “Everyone is talking about it. I think he touches so many people on this ride, whether you were with him as a team-mate, as an employee, or against him night after night. He made a sound. “

Memphis extended its lead to double-digit numbers and reached 14th place in the third quarter with just under five minutes. The Suns burst at the end of the period, moving to 79:78 with a 17: 4 run as the Grizzlies struggled to hold the ball with nine sales per quarter.

But Morant took over the fourth. In the last 4:06, as the Suns continued to threaten Memphis leadership, Morant scored eight out of 10 Memphis points and was the only one he failed to assist Brandon Clarke in an alley.

The Suns were several points behind with a single point and ended the game twice, but were never able to overtake the Grizzlies. Memphis scored the last four points of the game on the free throw line.

“This is obviously a bad day, but we have to keep moving forward,” said Oubre.

TIP-INS

Suns: Played without C Aron Baynes (left hip pain), F Cameron Johnson and C / F Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). … Played the second of three games. … Booker missed a free throw in the third quarter and ended an episode of 39 straight made. Rubio was 1 out of 10 from the field.

Grizzlies: When starting F Jae Crowder, the game with pain in the right knee was missed. Anderson started in his place. For the 13th time this season, Morant achieved a double-digit figure in the fourth quarter and fifth place in the last eight games. … Left the suns in color 66-38 behind and marks the 17th time that the grizzlies have achieved at least 60 points in color this season.

LAST WORD

“It’s hard. They think about something that is more important than a basketball game. You sit there and try to train and sometimes you ask yourself,” What are you doing? “Before the game I just told them repeatedly how much I did she loved, and they let each other tell, her family, whoever. ”- Williams about his players, who only deal with Bryant’s death hours before the game.

NEXT

To sunbathe :. In Dallas on Tuesday evening.

Grizzlies: hosts Denver on Tuesday night.

