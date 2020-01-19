advertisement

BUENOS AIRES – Former Bolivian leader Evo Morales announced from Argentina on Sunday his Socialist Party candidates in Bolivia’s May 3 election, which will serve as a re-run of the controversial October vote and be the first in about two. decades without it.

Speaking at a news conference in Buenos Aires, Morales named his former Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora as the presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), with former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca as his candidate’s companion.

Morales unveiled the ticket after meeting at the weekend with senior MAS party officials traveling to the Argentine capital, where Morales is living after accepting an asylum offer. He has been barred from running for president again.

The names changed from a ticket announced Friday by MAS officials in La Paz, who had Choquehuanca, an Indian Aymara, as the party’s presidential candidate.

At the time, a party official said the ticket – including Morales’ disciple and head farmer Andronico Rodriguez as vice-presidential candidate, was the result of party consensus.

But later on Friday, Morales wrote on Twitter that the pair were merely “pre-candidates” along with two of his close allies: Catakora and a former foreign minister, Diego Pary Rodriguez.

“We will soon be returning to Bolivia to join this campaign war,” Morales told a news conference.

“I want to tell everyone that I have a political liberation project, not just for the Bolivians but the whole world … that another world without capitalism is possible.”

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, resigned on November 10 after a controversial election victory in October sparked protests and a US State Audit found serious irregularities in the vote count.

After initially starting in Mexico, he arrived in Argentina in December, where he has remained vocal about Bolivian politics and his party’s participation in the upcoming election. (Reporting by Horacio Soria, Cassandra Garrison, and Hernan Nessi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

