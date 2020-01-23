advertisement

Constabulary Royal Newfoundland were called to St. John’s Wednesday evening after many reports of a Moose strolling along Cashin Avenue near the city center.

Police followed the hawk with their lights on and directed it to the nearest wooded area as passersby watched the show.

Police escorted a deer to St John's streets to return last night to a wooded area – Jason McDonald #Canada #Newfoundland #nlblizzard #nlstorm #nlwx

One of them was General Escobar who told the CBC, “He looked like he owned the town.” Escobar was able to snap some pictures of the animal as it passed.

“There’s just like, snow walls 10 feet high around us, and then a hawk running toward us, and we’re like, you know what, that’s not the weirdest thing that’s happened this week,” he said. Escobar. “It just went with the whole snow theme we have.”

When a powerful storm recently swept through the city, it left almost a meter of snow. Police said snow was an obstacle for Moose and she drove through the middle of the city avoiding them.

Some other locations to be seen were Empire Avenue and Long’s Hill.

At the same time, a Holyrood resident was having problems about 40 kilometers from the city. Elizabeth Clairmont had a wall hanging around in her backyard standing high in a snowdrift trying to eat from her apple tree.

Brother Ed Riche just sent me this photo from the NFLD. The "Moose on a Roof" recently seen in Holyrood near St. John's thanks to snow levels !!!!!

The stalk was just feet from being able to climb the roof of Clairmont’s house.

