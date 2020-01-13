advertisement

A pair of Moorolbark siblings, saddened by images of dead and injured wildlife after devastating bush fires, have raised more than $ 2,200 for Wildlife Victoria.

Zac [10] and Tilly [8] first reached into their own pockets after seeing dozens of injured animals in the news.

And after putting their own pocket money into the matter, they decided that more action needed to be taken.

media_cameraTilly and Zac after their stable for wild animals that were injured in the bush fires.

So they came up with the idea of ​​a lemonade stand to collect money.

After positioning themselves on Pembroke Road on Saturday morning and having been called on Facebook by Father Glen Featherstonhaugh, the donations soon came in.

Lemons and paper cups were donated by the neighbors for the cause, while donations and visits from Montrose CFA members and the Mooroolbark police also excited the youngsters.

media_cameraMontrose CFA volunteers help with Zac and Tilly’s fundraiser in Mooroolbark.

“Children are children, they don’t get involved in politics, anger or blaming – they just want to help,” said Featherstonhaugh.

“Both wanted to use some of their own pocket money for fundraising, with every cent donated to help the animals.”

media_cameraMooroolbark Police support the lemonade stand of Tilly and Zac.

Mr. Featherstonhaugh said the day was “overwhelming to say the least”.

“The Australians went deep every day to help a great cause. The number of young children who showed up and donated with their donation boxes was incredible, ”he said.

By the end of Saturday, the couple had raised $ 1,700, and a quick call to their grandparents in Queensland raised the total to over $ 2,200.

“Both Zac and Tilly were thrilled with the overwhelming generosity of our local community,” said Feathersonhaugh.

“We’ll organize a bank check during the week and take the kids to Wildlife Victoria and give them the check in person.”

