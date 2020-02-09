advertisement

Return to the post of Wendell Moore Jr. In the air ball of teammate Tre Jones gave the No. 7 Duke an exciting 98-96 win against the North Carolina host Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It was the second hit that hit the ball that saved Duke in the game.

Moore’s basket came after Tre Jones made his first free throw at the 6.6-second mark to tie the game at 96 before losing the second. The Blue Devils tracked the attack and an enraged Jones lost a jumper, but Moore, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, caught the shot and scored in a move as time ran out.

advertisement

North Carolina (10-13, 3-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) had erased a five-point deficit during the overtime and appeared to be poised for an upset victory over their bitter rivals. Instead, Duke (20-3, 10-2) stole a Tar Heels victory in both overtime and late regulation.

There was a shocking stretch to end the adjustment, with Descending 13 points with 4 1/2 minutes to play.

After a furious Duke attack, North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks blocked a potential lane kick from the lane by Cassius Stanley with seven seconds left. North Carolina’s Andrew Platek, who had missed three free throws in the final minute, then made the second of two free-throw attempts at the 6.1-second mark for an 84-81 lead at North Carolina.

Jones made a free throw with 4.4 seconds to play, then deliberately missed and intercepted Carmo, sinking a strong 19-meter buzzer to extend the game.

During the overtime, Duke climbed to five and then trailed with five with only 20 seconds left, before the wild comeback was completed.

Duke’s scoring leader, Vernon Carey Jr., pumped in 18 points – all in the first half – before winning with 4:16 left in regulation. Jones’ 28 points and Stanley’s 22 points helped Duke.

Cole Anthony had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Brooks posted 18 points, Christian Keeling tallied 13 points, Armando Bacot chipped in 12 and Justin Pierce had 11 for the Tar Heels.

Anthony was in action only for the third time in the last two months due to a knee injury. The Tar Heels fell to 0-3 since his return.

Anthony hit a free kick with 1:11 left in regulation to extend the lead to 80-73, following the team’s 11th offensive attack. Duke was within 80-77 with 48 seconds to play after a Jones formation and 81-79 with 40 seconds to go after a pair of free throws by Jones. Anthony made two foul shots at the 21.3-second mark to extend the lead to four, before another Jones came out with 15 seconds left.

This was the first meeting in 15 games that one of the teams was unworthy. North Carolina won that match in 2014 against a No. 5 Duke team. Duke missed the previous three trips to the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels went up 68-56 with less than eight minutes left.

Keeling, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern in his first game against Duke, had scored double figures only once until this week, when he posted 14 points in a loss to Florida State.

North Carolina was strong from the attack, taking the lead 22-12.

Despite Carey’s first 18 points of the half, the Tar Heels led 44-35 at the break. Duke, who had a miserable attack Saturday at Boston College, was 1-for-5 in the first 3-for-4 and 4-for-18 for the game.

North Carolina shot 59.3 percent from the field for the half, the best opening 20 minutes of the season for the Tar Heels in that category.

Duke’s first player Matthew Hurt wasn’t in the starting lineup and then he had four errors at the 17:34 mark.

The teams split their previous 100 meetings, with each team scoring 7,746 points during that stretch.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the first game played, the teams wore special jerseys returned.

North Carolina has lost six times to the Smith Center only for the second time ever.

– Starting the media level

advertisement