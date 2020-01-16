advertisement

If the seasoned attacker continues their recent aggressive approach to the offensive, Brett Brown’s team will be tougher in the playoffs

Tobias Harris holds the key to insulting the 76ers.

When Harris aggressively looks for his punches – both 3-pointers and midrange jumpers / floaters – the Sixers distance is better and the offensive more productive.

The Sixers will really benefit if he continues to attack, like in the second half of Wednesday evening when he defeated the nets between 117 and 106 at the Wells Fargo Center. Harris scored 24 of his 34 top scores in the past two quarters, including 11 in the fourth period.

Harris scored on 3-pointers (4 for 6 in the game), medium-range floater, drives to the basket and post-ups when Brooklyn tried a smaller defender on him. He scored 14 of his 20 field goal attempts.

“I usually only take what the defense games give me,” Harris said afterwards. “There has been a bit of hesitation in midfield in the last few games just because you found out where the defenses are.” (Wednesday) I focused on whether I have the space to just get up and shoot him. You do it, you do it. You miss it, hopefully we’ll get the ricochet off and let go. “

That is the attitude that the Sixers of Harris need.

What happened was the centers in Brooklyn. Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan stayed behind and didn’t give much help to the defending Harris. That opened up pretty much all the options.

#Sixers F Tobias Harris in the team recovers from two road losses: pic.twitter.com/CUwSP8rBLY

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 16, 2020

Harris scored nine of the team’s last 11 points, highlighted by a 3-pointer when the 24-second period expired to convert a two-point lead into a five-point lead. He exhorted the crowd to follow the bucket that does not appear regularly with 2:20 remaining.

“Shoot, I think the ball goes in when I shoot it,” Harris said, laughing. “But when I saw it started, I was hype.”

After joining the Sixers with the Clippers in February, Harris was too respectful of teammates like Star Center Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler because he wanted to fit in and not make waves.

That also seemed to be the case at the beginning of this season, but not anymore.

Harris averaged 17.6 points in a three-point shoot of 29.6 percent and played six 20-point games in the first 19 games. In the last 23 games he scored an average of 21.1 points while he shot 43.9% with 3s – and he has 14 games with 20 points.

# Sixers coach Brett Brown on Tobias Harris (34 points) who rings the bell tonight: pic.twitter.com/qMNTzZhdgi

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 16, 2020

Harris feels much more comfortable on the offensive and is more efficient.

Trying to fulfill the five-year $ 180 million contract he signed in July affected him somewhat early in the season, but he seems to be making it.

“I think that as a person he is sincere and has a real desire to win,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown. “You can’t dismiss that. You can see it on his face and his actions in a locker room. It is important. He cares a lot.

“We encourage (Harris shoots from midfield). I still want him to hunt and breed his 3-point shot. But to believe that this will not apply because it is not an analytically correct thing of the efficiency type will not happen. I thought he mixed it really well. “

This is not to say that Harris has to score 30 goals a night or regularly does 70 percent of his field goal attempts. It is not realistic.

But if he can stay in attack mode, it will make life easier for his teammates.

Tobias Harris about the #Sixers who play so many close games: pic.twitter.com/qWlOsdM61x

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 16, 2020

Gunman Josh Richardson took the slack without the injured Embiid. In the last five games he scored an average of 21.2 points.

20 of the 26-16 Sixers 42 games to date have been decided with six points or less. They are used to being up to date and have done the job at home – where they are at 19-2 – much better than on the go (7:14). They host the bulls on Friday night.

“I think it’s just about the experience we gain,” Harris said. “I think that as a team, we will only be able to find out what will come out of it very late. This is playoff basketball.”

As soon as Embiid returns from torn ligaments in his left ring finger, which is expected to be in February or March, Harris is unlikely to have as many touches or scoring chances.

But if Harris can keep his latest approach, it will be more difficult to beat the Sixers in a seven-game playoff series.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

