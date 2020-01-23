advertisement

GM Elton Brand wants to win a perimeter counter to strengthen the current lineup by February 6th

If the 76s plan to move deep into the 2020 NBA playoffs, they need to expand their current roster. One or more shooters should – and apparently – be high on General Manager Elton Brand’s list.

Who should you target by the close of trading on February 6?

A report by WIPs Jon Johnson states that the Sixers “are currently focusing on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington as potential takeover periods.”

Covington, a former Sixer, is earning $ 11.3 million this season, and $ 25.1 million is still available for his contract two years later. He is a very good wing defender, which would help, but only hits 34.8% of his 3-pointers.

In terms of salary, the Sixers could acquire Covington for Mike Scott ($ 4.8 million this season) and Pro Zhaire Smith ($ 3.1 million) in the second year.

Kings’ Bogdanovic, a third year player, turns 37.6% of his 3-pointer this season and is a pretty good all-round player. Bogdanovic earned $ 8.5 million in the last year of his contract and will become a restricted free agent next summer.

While the kings like Bogdanovic are said not to plan to treat him, they have already made lucrative deals with Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield and will have to extend De’Aaron Fox next summer and Marvin Bagley III in 2021. Since GM Vlade Divac is not on the verge of a dispute, ownership could prevent GM Vlade Divac from collecting luxury tax.

Scott and Smith or Scott and Furkan Korkmaz ($ 1.6 million) and a draft pick or picks would make the numbers work for Bogdanovic. While Korkmaz (39.5% on 3s this year) was better than expected from the bank, the experience in the playoffs cannot be overstated.

The advantage for the Sixers, who win a top-class player like Bogdanovic, is that they can meet another team’s qualification offer for him next summer, provided Sixers managing partner Josh Harris is willing to delve deeper into the luxury tax to get more talent.

Brett Brown, who appears to be losing confidence in the experienced wing of James Ennis, could open a place for someone. Ennis only played six minutes, although starter Josh Richardson was eliminated with a tense thigh penalty four minutes after losing to the Raptors on Wednesday (107: 95). Richardson’s absence – he will be reassessed in two weeks – could increase the chances of a deal.

Bogdanovic would be a clear upgrade over Ennis and a potential starter if Richardson failed.

The Pelikan security guard E’twaun Moore, which received USD 8.7 million in the last contract year, would also have an impact. He hits 42.4 percent of his 3-point points this season.

Pistons’ Luke Kennard also fits the bill, though his tendency to injure – he’s injured again – is cause for concern.

If Richardson, the gunner’s starter, is to be used as a backup point, an upgrade at this position behind Ben Simmons is not essential. If Brand and Brown prefer someone better than Raul Neto and Trey Burke, there are a few options available. The Pistons Langston Galloway from St. Joseph’s is one option and Detroit’s Derrick Rose is another.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes said the Sixers are among the teams that are showing interest in Rose, which is on the books for $ 7.3 million this year. Although Rose is not a very good 3-point shooter (31.3% this season), she is a goalscorer. It’s an average of 18.4 points from the bank in 26.1 minutes, and the 2010/11 league MVP could really strengthen the second unit.

Since January 1st, only two players have scored an average of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists per game: @ BenSimmons25 @ luka7doncic

via @nbastats pic.twitter.com/y8wVlfiySR

– Zack Neiner (@ZackNeiner) January 22, 2020

While he was not found guilty of rape in a 2016 civil lawsuit, the Sixers really need to exercise the necessary care when seriously considering a trade in Rose. And he’s more of a ball dominating single player in a team that doesn’t normally play that way. I would probably go in a different direction.

The Sixers, who are 29: 17 and sixth in the game against LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday evening in the Eastern Conference, must also decide whether to look for an expiring contract to help for the rest of the season, or whether someone is able to contribute for the coming years.

Cost could also be a factor as they don’t seem to have much to do what other teams want.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

