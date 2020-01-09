advertisement

The Quakertown Catholic Lansdale graduate starts in Division I Quinnipiac, despite missing her last two years of high school ball because she tore the same ACL twice

Taylor Herd was determined to be prevented from playing basketball for Division I women by two torn ACLs who had them paused for their junior and senior years in high school.

Though she missed her last two seasons with Lansdale Catholic due to injuries to her right knee, Herd chose Quinnipiac because she continued to believe in her when other schools fell out of the picture – just like she believed in herself.

advertisement

Bobcats coach Tricia Fabbri’s trust in Herd was rewarded when Herd cracked the rotation after a thrifty game in the first year in the second year. Through its junior season, the Quakertown resident had been chosen to repeat the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) sixth player of the year for an average of 7.8 points, beating a team high 56 3-pointer as Quinnipiac as the conference master and winning 20 Play for the eighth straight time.

Herd, she said, until she took junior year to “feel more like myself” in terms of full confidence and strength in the knee.

Last month, the 5-foot-9-range was a topping recipient of the Hartford Healthcare Connecticut Courage Award, which included a plaque and $ 1,000 donation to Quinnipiac General Scholarship Fund on their behalf. Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo presented her with the award.

Congratulations to Taylor Herd from @ QU_WBB, who received the first @HHCCourageAward today at the People’s United Center in Hamden!

Many thanks to @RebeccaLobo for joining us today in Hamden! #BobcatNation #HHCCourageAward pic.twitter.com/eDbweacnsI

– Quinnipiac Athletics (@QUAthletics) December 10, 2019

“It was just an overwhelming feeling of love and support for my teammates, coaches and family,” Herd said during a phone call.

Herd’s parents, Glenn and Brenda, were unable to attend the ceremony because Father Glenn is waiting for a double heart and kidney transplant at AdventHealth Orlando. Glenn had a silent heart attack in 2017 and had an artificial heart at Hershey Medical Center in the same year. However, he moved to Orlando because Hershey does not do double transplants.

Taylor Herd attended courses at Quinnipiac in Hamden, Connecticut when she found out about her father’s heart attack. She came to Quakertown to spend the rest of the summer with her parents.

Herd didn’t get to see their people as often as they did before. She did spend some time with them when she was in Orlando with her University of Central Florida Quinnipiac in mid-December to face teammates. Herd and his younger brother Ashton, a Quakertown graduate who is new to Ithaca College, also visited us for five days during the holidays.

“I would say that my mother was the most important person in the family to stick together,” said Herd. “We are not distracted from everything that happens, but it keeps us up to date so we can face reality.”

Glenn, 57, is not yet on the transplant list because he has had some setbacks with infections and the like. If his health improves, he can get on the list.

“He’s trying to hang there,” said Brenda Herd. “We are not sure when it will happen.”

🏀: The #MAACHoops 6th Player of the Year for Women …

Taylor Herd, @QU_WBB pic.twitter.com/qoVdtVC0ou

– #MAACHoops (@MAACHoops) March 8, 2019

Taylor’s aunt and uncle Michelle and Ron Herd essentially looked after their parents at the award ceremony on December 10th. Herd and her brother spent Thanksgiving in percussion with Michelle and Ron Herd and their family.

“My aunts and uncles were big,” Herd said. “My teammates and coaches check to see if I’m in the best place, mentally, and that he’s good.”

After her parents traveled to most of the games as a newcomer, they have since been limited to a few, although they can watch via live stream. You played three games last season – in Bucknell, at Rider and one at home.

“It has its ups and downs, but I think it has very good handling for everything that is going on,” said Brenda Herd. “… she finds comfort in having a church family and being surrounded by other people of faith.”

Starting as a senior for 4-8 Quinnipiac, who graduated all five starters from the last 26-7 team this year, Herd is averaging a career-high 27 minutes to go along with 8.2 points and a team top 20 3-pointer. She scored a season-high 20 points on Thursday in the 75-59 loss of riders.

While Herd is thoroughly enjoying her college days and will complete a degree in journalism and sports science in May – she worked at the WNBA in Los Angeles Sparks last summer – she notes that basketball and school are not everything.

“There are ups and downs of the sport,” Herd said. “Don’t compare the ups and downs of life. I love basketball, but there are bigger things in life. It keeps everything in perspective. “

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

advertisement