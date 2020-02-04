advertisement

With minimal help, which is expected to come by the close of trading on Thursday, the current group must ensure that this succeeds

The 76er all-star Ben Simmons called his team “soft”.

The other, Joel Embiid, repeatedly referred to as the franchise’s “crown jewel”, complained of his lack of involvement in the crime after a big first quarter on Monday night Monday and said, “I’m still trying to find out what I should do. “

That Simmons, Embiid and the Sixers are in places 31-20 and 6 in the Eastern Conference with 31 remaining games in the 2019-20 NBA season in places 31-20 and 6 does not meet expectations, both inside and outside an organization that believed that she could fight for a title.

That’s not what you want to hear from a potential championship candidate’s top two players.

Brett Brown’s Sixers are 5 1/2 games behind the second-placed Raptors in the Eastern Conference. No. 2 is where you need to be to gain a home advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs. You have to surprise the other three teams between them and Toronto to get there.

In the meantime, General Manager Elton Brand appears to have few opportunities to significantly improve the list until close on Thursday afternoon. The only tradable asset with value is probably the rookie defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle that the Sixers want to keep.

It’s hard to imagine that a package of below-average reserve Mike Scott, second-year Pro Zhaire Smith, and a draft pick is enough to find a differentiator. Former Sixer Robert Covington would ward off the Sixers’ longing, but he’s an inconsistent 3-point shooter, and the price could be higher than the two players listed above.

The Sixers’ defenses have clearly fallen behind, which is partly due to the fact that start player Josh Richardson with a tense left Achilles tendon missed two weeks. Shake Milton went to a starting position and played quite well at the beginning, but he’s struggling to deal with guards who can get their own shot.

Striker Tobias Harris has signed a five-year contract for $ 180 in the first year. He is a good player, but not in the elite. The great man Al Horford, who is still trying to find his way around Embiid, is in the middle of the first year of his four-year contract with a guaranteed value of $ 97 million. And he’s 34.

Simmons and Embiid are franchise cornerstones, although they’re great for different styles of play – Simmons is best for a quick attack, while Embiid is more effective for half-field sets.

However, it would be extremely surprising if you swapped one of them by Thursday.

The Sixers have been only 11-13 in the last 24 games. Perhaps more worrying is that they are 6-5 without embiid and 5-8 with him during this time.

Yes, he’s still trying to get back into the game state after missing nine games with a band damage in the left ring finger. The Sixers left Embiid 6-3 and have been 1-3 since his return after falling 62 points three times in a row – 10 times against the Low Hawks, 21 times against the Celtics and 31 times against a totally uninspired outing against Jimmy Butler and the heat.

The discrepancy between the balance of the Sixers at home (22-2) and on the street (9-18) is a major problem. It’s far more difficult in the distance, so losing tight games against East Playoff clubs Boston and Miami shouldn’t be the end of the world. Not being competitive, however, is difficult to swallow.

And the same goes for a couple of road races through the Magic, as well as the two-digit loss in Atlanta, in which All-Star starting guard Trae Young (39 points, 18 assists) apparently did what he wanted.

The Sixers had a staggering 380 points in the last three games, averaging 126.7, and these opponents had far too many open looks and easy layups on the way to shooting a combined 128 for 252 (50.8%) , That is a recipe for failure.

If you try again, NBA leaders Bucks will drive them out on TNT from Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

Then home games with the grizzlies, bulls and clippers lead into the all-star break, which is followed by the stretch run.

What is the solution?

It looks like the Sixers will save the season. This must mainly – if not entirely – happen to the players who are already in office. Or it won’t happen.

